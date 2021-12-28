ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Colorado Health Department Following New CDC Guidelines For More Rapid Quarantine/Isolation

By Alan Gionet
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

(CBS4) — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment moved quickly Monday to echo new guidelines from the CDC that allow people to emerge more rapidly from quarantine or isolation after COVID exposure or a positive test.

The updated guidance applies to health care workers and general population. It means a reduction in the recommended time in isolation from 10 days to five after being exposed to COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39p3Fw_0dXZzFDy00

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: CDC Updates and Shortens Recommended Isolation and Quarantine Period for General Population

The state released a statement saying, “CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by mask use for an additional five days for people who are unvaccinated, or are more than six months out from their second Pfizer or Moderna dose (or more than two months after the J&J vaccine) and have not yet received a third dose (or second dose if receiving J&J). Alternatively, for those persons for whom a five days quarantine is not feasible, wearing a well-fitting mask around others for ten days is acceptable.”

The guidance for those known to be infected has also eased, but differently. “For those in the general population with COVID-19 from 10 to five days, if asymptomatic on day five, followed by an additional five days wearing a mask when around others. This change is based on data showing that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs early in the course of illness.”

There’s no doubt there’s been pressure to ease on the guidelines with early indications in South Africa and Great Britain data that vaccine effectiveness is keeping those vaccinated from getting ill. With two doses of mRNA vaccine, effectiveness is approximately 35%. Those with a booster dose have 75% effectiveness.

Infections with the omicron variant appear to be coming earlier however. “If someone’s most contagious within the first three days isolating for only five days is absolutely reasonable,” said Dr. Sara Gore, an infectious diseases doctor at Medical Center of Aurora. However she noted patients are still having severe disease. “With unvaccinated patients, of course, we’re seeing people still getting very, very sick ending up in critical care and dying from delta.”

Many people never know what variant they have. Testing does not often create a clear indication of which variant people have notes Dr. Carrie Horn, chief medical officer at National Jewish Health. “It depends on which type of PCR you use, if you can get what they call that ‘S’ marker that shows up for some variants, but does not show up for Omicron. But it has to be that specific type of PCR test. And not everyone does those. So I do think we are not fully aware of exactly how much Omicron is around in terms of our positive tests.”

Dr. Gore noted, “It’s not clear to me, if these changes were are based off of understanding of the new omicron variant or whether they’re based off of patterns of contagiousness that we’re seeing with other variants and the delta as well.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment says the omicron variant is becoming the prevalent virus circulating. In further support of vaccination, it noted Monday that those who have, “Recently completed their primary vaccination series (within six months of their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or within two months of their J&J dose) or who have received their third dose (or second dose if receiving J&J) do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. Regardless of vaccination status, CDC recommends testing on day 5 after exposure or immediately if symptoms develop.”

The new guidance also extends to asymptomatic health care providers who have received all recommended vaccines. They no longer need to be excluded from work after a higher risk exposure. Only residential care staff need follow other current CDPHE guidance, “when applicable,” says the CDPHE.

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

Mumps cases in vaccinated people increasing, reason why is unclear

Children and teenagers vaccinated against the mumps virus have accounted for one-third of infections in recent years, a new U.S. government study finds. The reasons are unclear, and experts stressed that routine childhood vaccination remains the best weapon against mumps -- a contagious infection that is usually mild, but can cause serious complications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Atlantic

The Pandemic of the Vaccinated Is Here

Even before the arrival of Omicron, the winter months were going to be tough for parts of the United States. While COVID transmission rates in the South caught fire over the summer, the Northeast and Great Plains states were largely spared thanks to cyclical factors and high vaccination rates. But weather and the patterns of human life were bound to shift the disease burden northward for the holidays—and that was just with Delta. Enter a new variant that appears better able to evade immunity, and that seasonal wave could end up a tsunami.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Department#Great Britain#Cbs4 Rrb#Covid#Cdc Updates#J J
FOX2Now

The possible side-effects of COVID booster shots

WASHINGTON — In November the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all adults and took the extra step of urging people 50 and older to seek one, aiming to ward off a winter surge as coronavirus cases rise even before millions of Americans travel for the holidays. This time around,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wosu.org

Hospitals Suspend Vaccine Mandates As COVID Cases Surge

Several Ohio hospital systems have suspended their COVID vaccine mandates, even as COVID positive cases are packing their rooms and intensive care units. Hospitals say they’re pausing the mandate as the federal vaccine-or-test requirement works through the courts, and as state lawmakers consider a bill to ban mandating COVID vaccines that don’t have full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Fully vaccinated people getting COVID-19 will be 'new normal,' 1 expert says

As new variants emerge, fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19 won't be uncommon, Vin Gupta, MD, said Dec. 16 on the Today show. Dr. Gupta, physician and affiliate assistant professor of health metrics sciences at Seattle-based University of Washington, said forecasts are predicting rising COVID-19 cases among both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated "well into March," noting that "this is going to be a very difficult three to four months ahead."
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Drops Bomb News About Covid 19 Isolation And Quarantine Time

Covid 19 continues to make headlines worldwide as we’re getting ready to leave 2021 behind. Check out the latest reports coming from CDC. CNN just noted that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they’ve tested positive for Covid-19. The time dropped from 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

Vaccinated, Boosted Coloradans With COVID Benefit From Treatment

DENVER (CBS4)– The highly-transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant is now the most common variant in the United States. CDPHE says wastewater surveys indicate the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading throughout the state. (credit: UCHealth) Fully vaccinated Coloradans are getting COVID-19 after two years of avoiding the virus, but CBS4 spoke to one who says he’s still grateful for the vaccine and the science that led to treatments. John Ronquillo has both his COVID-19 shots and got his booster about one month ago. He masks up and follows best health practices. Recently he started feeling off. He took a rapid test and saw the...
COLORADO STATE
kezi.com

Dr. Fauci explains why CDC changed Covid-19 isolation guidelines

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they've tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms -- and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
36K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy