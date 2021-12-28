Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with localized accumulations up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Lewiston, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Lewiston Grade, Gifford, Lapwai, Alpowa Summit, Culdesac, and Peck. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
