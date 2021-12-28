ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 08:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Monroe County through 1100 PM CST At 1022 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus AFB, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Hamilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Beltrami, North Clearwater, South Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 20:12:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 01:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...All of Eastern Douglas County Foothills, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:37:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Snowfall has largely ceased across the area. Temperatures are still hovering around freezing in several areas, which could cause some icy conditions. Still, this should be concluding relatively soon, so the advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 19:02:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Montgomery; Oktibbeha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Choctaw, southwestern Oktibbeha, northeastern Attala and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CST At 702 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Poplar Creek, or 18 miles northeast of Kosciusko, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chester around 725 PM CST. Ackerman and Reform around 730 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include French Camp, Sturgis and Weir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 05:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Strong winds, heavy snow and blowing snow occuring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Power lines could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Winds gusting to 50 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. The winds will decrease and visibility will improve later this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:10:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta High Water Along Norton Sound and Yukon Delta Coast Today Westerly gales over Norton Sound and the Yukon Delta have caused sea levels to rise 4 to 6 feet above normal this morning. It appears that the highest water levels have already occuring. It is likely that water has pushed on top of sea ice along the Norton Sound and Yukon Delta Coast, and on top of the river ice as far as 30 miles upstream along the Yukon river. No flooding has been reported at this time, but it is likely that some low lying areas along the coast and the Yukon River have water in them this morning. Water should recede today as the winds drop off, but some water will freeze in place today and tonight as much colder temperatures move into the area.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Power lines could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 55 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 55 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains, Tavaputs Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-01 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches mainly above 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Mountains and Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Willapa Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Willapa Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop back below freezing this evening, with spotty ice likely on roadways, especially those with any moisture still on the pavement.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA

