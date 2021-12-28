Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:10:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Yukon Delta High Water Along Norton Sound and Yukon Delta Coast Today Westerly gales over Norton Sound and the Yukon Delta have caused sea levels to rise 4 to 6 feet above normal this morning. It appears that the highest water levels have already occuring. It is likely that water has pushed on top of sea ice along the Norton Sound and Yukon Delta Coast, and on top of the river ice as far as 30 miles upstream along the Yukon river. No flooding has been reported at this time, but it is likely that some low lying areas along the coast and the Yukon River have water in them this morning. Water should recede today as the winds drop off, but some water will freeze in place today and tonight as much colder temperatures move into the area.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO