Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 20:12:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

