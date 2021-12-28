ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 08:50:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Monroe County through 1100 PM CST At 1022 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus AFB, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Hamilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Beltrami, North Clearwater, South Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 20:12:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 15:46:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-28 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain occurring. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Western Kenai Peninsula from Kenai east, including Soldotna and Sterling. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be extremely hazardous, including during the evening commute. Be prepared for slippery roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of light freezing rain are developing this afternoon at lower elevations, then are expected to become heavier during the late afternoon. The precipitation will quickly end from west to east this evening.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 20:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow, freezing rain, blowing snow and strong winds expected. Travel will be very difficult. Damage to power lines is possible. Additional snow accumulations of to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch, are expected. Wind gusting to 50 mph and visibility less than one half mile at times is expected this afternoon and tonight. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Noon today to 6 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and freezing rain will occur today. Southwest winds gusting to 50 mph will cause blowing snow with low visibility from late this afternoon into tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 19:02:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Montgomery; Oktibbeha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Choctaw, southwestern Oktibbeha, northeastern Attala and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CST At 702 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Poplar Creek, or 18 miles northeast of Kosciusko, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chester around 725 PM CST. Ackerman and Reform around 730 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include French Camp, Sturgis and Weir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming PATCHY DENSE FOG ON THE HILLS THIS MORNING Low clouds will continue to result in patchy dense fog on the hills of the Southern Tier, Boston Hills, and ridges of Wyoming County this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than a half mile at times. The visibility in the valleys is generally better than the hilltops. Temperatures are still near freezing on some of the hilltops, which may result in a few icy spots on untreated roads.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Strong winds, heavy snow and blowing snow occuring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Power lines and building could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations around 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds will gust to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until noon today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. The winds will decrease and visibility will improve this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 10:17:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 17:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County; White Pine County SNOW SHOWERS AND COLD TEMPS CONTINUE A series of short waves will bring snow showers to much of northern and central Nevada today through Friday. The first system will impact the region today and tonight, while the second system looks to arrive later Thursday and last into Friday. Snow accumulations should be on the light side, with generally less than an inch in the valleys with each system. Mountains could see 1-4+ inches with each system. While the holiday weekend looks to be on the drier side, much colder temps expected. Nighttime lows expected to dip into the single digits Friday and Saturday night, with some sub-zero temps likely. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Power lines could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 55 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 55 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will drop back below freezing this evening, with spotty ice likely on roadways, especially those with any moisture still on the pavement.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR

Community Policy