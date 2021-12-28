ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-28 20:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Monroe County through 1100 PM CST At 1022 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus AFB, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Hamilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Beltrami, North Clearwater, South Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 20:12:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Kenai Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 15:46:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-28 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Kenai Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing rain occurring. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Western Kenai Peninsula from Kenai east, including Soldotna and Sterling. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be extremely hazardous, including during the evening commute. Be prepared for slippery roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of light freezing rain are developing this afternoon at lower elevations, then are expected to become heavier during the late afternoon. The precipitation will quickly end from west to east this evening.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 00:01:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 19:02:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Montgomery; Oktibbeha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Choctaw, southwestern Oktibbeha, northeastern Attala and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CST At 702 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Poplar Creek, or 18 miles northeast of Kosciusko, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chester around 725 PM CST. Ackerman and Reform around 730 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include French Camp, Sturgis and Weir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing drizzle and light snow. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze, and additional snow accumulations of less than one inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. In New York, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Delaware and Madison counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-30 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use caution if you must drive through parts of the Guadalupe Mountains. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM CST /7 PM MST/ today. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 03:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Power lines could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 55 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 55 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT

