Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:45:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Petersburg. Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region over the next 24-48 hrs. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday /11:00 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 17.8 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO