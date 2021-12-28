ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-29 05:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Monroe County through 1100 PM CST At 1022 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus AFB, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Hamilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Beltrami, North Clearwater, South Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 20:12:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wind chills to 55 below. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast from Point Lay south. . * WHEN...Until 9 AM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Conditions will improve late this morning as winds decrease. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 05:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring with high winds. Travel will be very difficult. Power lines could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Winds gusting to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph will cause brief whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. The winds will decrease and visibility will improve later this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:10:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Power lines could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 55 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 55 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 19:02:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Montgomery; Oktibbeha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Choctaw, southwestern Oktibbeha, northeastern Attala and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CST At 702 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Poplar Creek, or 18 miles northeast of Kosciusko, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chester around 725 PM CST. Ackerman and Reform around 730 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include French Camp, Sturgis and Weir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:45:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Petersburg. Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region over the next 24-48 hrs. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday /11:00 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 17.8 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming PATCHY DENSE FOG ON THE HILLS THIS MORNING Low clouds will continue to result in patchy dense fog on the hills of the Southern Tier, Boston Hills, and ridges of Wyoming County this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than a half mile at times. The visibility in the valleys is generally better than the hilltops. Temperatures are still near freezing on some of the hilltops, which may result in a few icy spots on untreated roads.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-30 09:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Elliston down to Petersburg. Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton. .Widespread 1 to 3 inch rainfall totals since Christmas Eve will continue to lead to rising river levels across much of the region over the next 24-48 hrs. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Pasture lands...agricultural lands and several County and State Roads begin to flood. High water isolates a few river cabins. State Road 235 east of Medora and county roads near Shields and Vallonia flood. Roads that begin to flood include 258 east of Cortland...County Road 725 N just north of the gaging site and Ewing Road near Brownstown. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.0 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

JACKSON COUNTY, IN

