Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-29 05:36:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 21:46:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Monroe County through 1100 PM CST At 1022 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Columbus AFB, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Hamilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONROE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for North Beltrami, North Clearwater, South Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 20:12:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: North Beltrami; North Clearwater; South Beltrami WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 02:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Weiser River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Upper Weiser River zone. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow occuring. Travel will be very difficult. Additional snow accumulations of 3 inches are expected. Blowing snow with visibility less than one half mile at times over Dalton Highway Summits. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Noon today to 6 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Power lines could be damaged. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 55 mph. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 55 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 09:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Additional snow accumulations of 1 inch are expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Until 3 PM today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Choctaw, Montgomery, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 19:02:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Attala; Choctaw; Montgomery; Oktibbeha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Choctaw, southwestern Oktibbeha, northeastern Attala and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 730 PM CST At 702 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Poplar Creek, or 18 miles northeast of Kosciusko, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Chester around 725 PM CST. Ackerman and Reform around 730 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include French Camp, Sturgis and Weir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

YubaNet

Snow continues into Wednesday, significant winter storm possible early next week

Light rain and snow showers continue through the afternoon. Moderate to heavy snow is forecast over the mountains tonight and Wednesday with a second weather system. A dusting of snow is possible in the northern Sacramento Valley overnight. Snowfall accumulations are also expected in the foothills. Cold but drier weather is expected later in the week.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 12:53:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow occuring. Travel will be very difficult. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Blowing snow with visibility less than one quarter mile at times over Dalton Highway Summits. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 06:53:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming PATCHY DENSE FOG ON THE HILLS THIS MORNING Low clouds will continue to result in patchy dense fog on the hills of the Southern Tier, Boston Hills, and ridges of Wyoming County this morning. Visibility will be reduced to less than a half mile at times. The visibility in the valleys is generally better than the hilltops. Temperatures are still near freezing on some of the hilltops, which may result in a few icy spots on untreated roads.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

