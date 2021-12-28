ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter COVID-19 Surge Raises Number of Hospitalized Kids

By 9and10news Site Staff
 1 day ago
The COVID-19 Omicron variant is not hospitalizing Americans at the same rate as other variants, but doctors say it’s still dangerous.

They point to a rising number of kids who are ending up in the hospital.

The U.S. now averages 260 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations a day, up nearly 30% from last week.

In New York City, pediatric hospitalizations are five times what they were at the start of December.

Almost all of those cases were in children who are unvaccinated.

Hospitals typically see a rise in pediatric admissions during this time of year, but doctors say COVID-19 isn’t helping.

The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas mom warns of COVID-19 dangers after daughter, 96 local kids contract rare illness

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As doctors encourage parents to get their youngest children the COVID-19 vaccine this winter, a Las Vegas mother is reminding other parents about the dangers of COVID-19. According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 96 children across Clark County have contracted multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, after catching COVID-19. According to the CDC, almost 6,000 children nationwide have been diagnosed with MIS-C.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS New York

New Yorkers Forced To Change Christmas Plans On The Fly After Positive COVID Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a quiet Christmas for those forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Friday, people are rearranging plans and trying to make the best of it, but it’s going to be a lonely holiday for some. Sean Riddles had a big Christmas family reunion lined up in Brooklyn. But one-by-one, relatives tested positive. “My grandma, she wanted to come, but she caught COVID. So did my aunt,” said Riddles, who’s grateful their symptoms are mild. “I just can’t see them right now.” FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City’s testing site locator,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Retired Iowa school superintendent with sepsis dies after waiting 15 days for hospital bed due to Covid surge

A retired Iowa school superintendent died from sepsis after he was unable to find a bed in a larger hospital facility due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Dale Weeks, 78, was diagnosed with sepsis, which is a dangerous blood-borne infection, in late November. According to the Des Moines Register, Mr Weeks could not find a hospital bed in a larger hospital facility, so he was admitted at a smaller hospital. He first began feeling ill near the beginning of November, but thought he was just experiencing the side effects of a coronavirus booster shot or the flu. However, upon seeking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelms Indianapolis hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IU Health says it has more COVID-19 patients under its care than ever before, and Eskenazi Health, Ascension St. Vincent, and Community Health Network are also dealing with disturbing numbers of people with the coronavirus. The system currently has 518 COVID-19 patients, including 339 in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Florida Times-Union

Jacksonville hospitals on alert for possible COVID-19 winter surge fueled by omicron variant

As new coronavirus cases in Florida more than doubled in a week, Jacksonville-area hospitals are bracing for a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations they hope will never happen. Hospitals are now full of patients with other conditions and hospital officials are monitoring a flu season that is sickening more people than last year, said Chad Neilsen, director of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Newsday

Fauci expects record number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths

Top federal health officials warned Sunday that Americans face "a tough few weeks" ahead as the "very contagious" omicron coronavirus variant spreads at an unprecedented rate before the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN he expects the United States...
PUBLIC HEALTH
