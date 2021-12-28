Winter COVID-19 Surge Raises Number of Hospitalized Kids

The COVID-19 Omicron variant is not hospitalizing Americans at the same rate as other variants, but doctors say it’s still dangerous.

They point to a rising number of kids who are ending up in the hospital.

The U.S. now averages 260 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations a day, up nearly 30% from last week.

In New York City, pediatric hospitalizations are five times what they were at the start of December.

Almost all of those cases were in children who are unvaccinated.

Hospitals typically see a rise in pediatric admissions during this time of year, but doctors say COVID-19 isn’t helping.