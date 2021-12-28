ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park receives honors in 2021 for quality of life, safety

 1 day ago
Overland Park once again is a great place to live, work and play, with plenty of awards and honors to back it up. In 2021, this includes recognition from a variety of outlets for our city’s quality of life, rent and housing options, job opportunities, safety and more.

Overland Park consistently ranks high on lists of best places to live, and 2021 was no exception. Livability ranked us third in its list of Best Places to Live in America. Niche ranked us fourth. Money.com ranked us seventh.

Our city is a great city for all, but especially families. WalletHub and Niche both included Overland Park in its list of Best Places to Raise a Family. It helps to have family-friendly amenities like Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, Scheels Overland Park Complex and the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.

No matter if you’re a renter or a homeowner, Overland Park has you covered – literally. Our city is a great place to do both and maintains a 94 percent housing occupancy rate. Honors we received related to housing including Best Places to Buy a House, Best Cities to Rent and Best City Neighborhoods.

Overland Park is a great place to work, too. With much of the workforce still working from home in 2021, we were named a Best City for Remote Workers. For students and young professionals looking for work, our city made the list of Best Places for Summer Jobs, as well as Best Places to Start a Career.

Much thanks to the service of the Overland Park Police Department and Overland Park Fire Department, Overland Park also received recognition for its safety – notably, safe driving. This includes awards for Safest Cities in the U.S., Safest Cities for Driving and Safest Cities for Young Drivers.

Other noteworthy awards Overland Park received in 2021 include Best Cities to Own an Electric Car, Most Underrated Cities, Best Cities for Locavores, Most Relaxed Cities and more.

You can find a running list of awards on our Awards & Recognitions webpage.

