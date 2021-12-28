ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID vaccine a year later: Community Health Network shares latest on Omicron variant

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn December 18th, 2020, Community Health Network administered its first COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, the central Indiana-based health network vaccinated a half-million Hoosiers throughout the communities it serves. Through vaccine clinics, physician offices, and outreach clinics at schools, churches, and organizations, Community provides what the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Vaccinated Make Up Nearly 80 Percent of COVID-19 Omicron Cases

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control, almost 80 percent of the known Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 are vaccinated. So far, there are 43 cases of Omicron variant in the United States. Six of the people infected by the latest variant previously were infected with COVID-19. The fully vaccinated make up the largest portion of Omicron cases in America,
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Study Reveals Top 5 Symptoms Of Omicron Variant

COVID-19 cases are spiking ahead of the holidays, with the Omicron variant now having been identified in 48 states and 89 countries. “We’ve seen cases of Omicron among those who are both vaccinated and boosted and we believe these cases are milder or asymptomatic because of vaccine protection,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Dec. 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Health System#Cdc#Community Health Network#Hoosiers#Non Covid#Icu#Eskenazi Health#Iu Health
Fast Company

Omicron variant in the US: Here’s the latest on symptoms, cases, vaccines in new CDC report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released new data about the omicron variant of COVID-19 based on 43 cases in the United States. While the sample is small and it’s still too early to tell how the variant will behave—the extent to which it will evade vaccine protection, spread more rapidly, or outcompete the delta variant—the data offers an early glimpse at the newest variant of concern, as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO) on November 24. Here are some of the key findings:
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
14news.com

Indiana Department of Health reports first Omicron variant Covid-19 case

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health announced Sunday that is has detected the Omicron variant of Covid-19. IDOH says it was collected from an unvaccinated Indiana resident on Dec. 9. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana was one of seven states that had not...
INDIANA STATE
Anchorage Daily News

After omicron variant detected in Alaska, health officials highlight importance of vaccination

Health officials are urging vaccinations and booster doses after Alaska’s first case of the new omicron COVID-19 variant was identified in an Anchorage resident this week. The individual traveled internationally in November and tested positive for COVID-19 in Anchorage. There’s no history of vaccination for the person in the...
MarketRealist

Is the Omicron Variant of the COVID-19 Virus Worse For Children?

The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is the dominant strain in the U.S. The omicron variant is causing 73 percent of all new cases as of late December. As many families across the country increased their frequency and size of gatherings due to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, pediatric hospital admissions have also increased in recent weeks.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy