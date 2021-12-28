ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Odessa-Midland

By Jacob Coats
B93
B93
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S Geological Survey reported a 4.5 magnitude earthquake on Monday, December 27th, near Midland-Odessa. The quake struck at 7:55 p.m. approximately 11.1 miles north of...

b93.net

Comments / 0

Related
B93

Can Midland/Odessa Shoot Off Fireworks For New Year’s Day?

It is that time of year again, the winter version that is, fireworks stands are open again for celebrating the new year. The answer is yes, Midland and Odessa can shoot fireworks this year because as of now, there is no burn ban in Midland or Ector Counties. But surrounding...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Wow, Is It Really Going To Be 83 Degrees On Christmas in Midland Odessa?

When you think of Christmas weather, you usually think of cool temps, maybe some clouds, and an occasional snow flurry. Nope, not this year in the Permian Basin. Look, it's West Texas and yes we usually don't get snow on Christmas but at least it feels like Christmas with some cooler temps. Well, not this year. get ready to turn on your AC this Christmas!
MIDLAND, TX
B93

The Last 15 Earthquakes Here In The Permian Basin!

Is this becoming a normal thing here in West Texas? The Permian Basin was struck with 4 earthquakes in the past 24 hours as of Dec 16th, 2021. And yes, it does seem that in the last 2 to 3 years the earthquakes here in the Midland Odessa area have been on the uprise. So, what do the numbers say.? According to the earthquaketrack.com and USGS website here are the last 15 earthquakes we have had in the area.
ODESSA, TX
B93

The Longest Street In Odessa Texas Is………

One thing is for sure in West Texas-traffic is definitely picking up around here. As oil prices remain pretty stead or go up-and oil companies are hiring and expanding once again-we're starting to feel it on the roads. Commercial and private traffic is increasing. Which begs the question--what actually IS the longest street in Odessa? Talking with someone at the Streets department on the phone--they agreed with me that it's probably 42nd street. There certainly never is a shortage of traffic during the day. They thought it could be a tie between 42nd and Andrews Highway.
ODESSA, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy