4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Reported Near Odessa-Midland

One thing is for sure in West Texas-traffic is definitely picking up around here. As oil prices remain pretty stead or go up-and oil companies are hiring and expanding once again-we're starting to feel it on the roads. Commercial and private traffic is increasing. Which begs the question--what actually IS the longest street in Odessa? Talking with someone at the Streets department on the phone--they agreed with me that it's probably 42nd street. There certainly never is a shortage of traffic during the day. They thought it could be a tie between 42nd and Andrews Highway.

ODESSA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO