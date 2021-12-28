ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Etymotic Research ER2XR Performance in-Ear Earphones $64.99

By Tarun
techbargains.com
 1 day ago

Deal of the Day. Woot has the Etymotic Research ER2XR Performance in-Ear Earphones...

techbargains.com

BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on 70-inch TVs — from $500

Christmas is coming and Best Buy has just launched a fantastic flash sale on 70-inch TVs. Whether you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals or the latest QLED TV deals (seriously, QLED), Best Buy has some of the best highlights right now if you’re looking for a new TV that will cost you less than usual. These are just some of the 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment but we thought we’d pick out the cream of the crop to make it easier for you to decide. Buy any of them now and you’ll even get them in time for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

OnePlus’ latest true wireless earbuds offer noise cancellation for $99

OnePlus’ latest pair of true wireless earbuds are the $99 OnePlus Buds Z2. They’re double the price of the $49.99 OnePlus Buds Z from last year but now benefit from active noise cancellation, a shorter stem, and a more lightweight construction. They’re available now in the US and will release in the UK and EU on December 20th for £99 and €99, respectively.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Monitor Stands Make Your Work Setup More Comfortable

A monitor stand is a work from home essential that serves two important purposes: Giving you extra space for your accessories, cleaning off your desk, and making your workspace more ergonomic. By elevating your monitor closer to eye-level you won’t have to crane your neck for hours at a time, which can strain it over time. We’ve had hands-on testing time with a number of monitor stands, and collected the ones that are worth your time in this guide. All of these stands will work with any monitor, regardless of its size or who makes it. You can also use these...
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: 10 Turntable Accessories You Need, from Sound Pads to Speakers

If vinyl is your preferred physical media format for music, and you’ve already set yourself up with the right turntable (we have suggestions if you need one), you can improve your listening experience with a few accessories. Playing records requires a lot of moving parts, not to mention worrying about physical problems, like vibrations or static causing audible distortion (a.k.a “pops” in sound). Going the analog music route also means setting up a multi-piece audio system that works in sync to deliver the best sound quality. Below you’ll find 10 accessories that will actually make a difference in how your records sound,...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Damascus Steel Earphones

Campfire Audio, a niche brand specializing in custom, high-end audio electronics, has unveiled the Saber headphones, a delicately crafted pair of wired earbuds that boast a one-of-a-kind hybrid design. Boasting a unique design and aesthetic, the Saber comes equipped with three drivers, including a 6mm nano titanium diaphragm driver, an...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Boncare Infrared Ear and Forehead Thermometer $8.82

Amazon has the Boncare Infrared Ear and Forehead Thermometer for a low $8.82 after Coupon Code: "58OAE4IK" (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $20.99, so you save 57% off list price. Quickly obtain temperature readings within 1 second without touching. Clear large-screen LCD...
ELECTRONICS
nashvillegab.com

What’s Exceptional About The Happy Earphones?

Do you also feel that buying the best earphone is not an easy task? To ensure that your earphones guarantee high-quality sounds with decent costs, you need to understand which earphones are the most suitable. The ideal choice ideals with Happy Plugs earbuds. These are wireless earplugs that will accompany you with your favorite songs while taking a walk or through an insightful podcast while you drive or cook.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

Best wireless keyboards in 2022: Getting the perfect typing experience

Wireless keyboards are much more versatile than they used to be. Gone are the days when going wireless meant dealing with over-the-top latency and constant battery issues. These days, the wireless keyboard experience is pretty much on par with using a wired keyboard. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to pick the best wireless keyboards for your needs. Of course, there are a number of things to consider before buying a wireless keyboard. For example, you’ll want to consider how the keyboard wirelessly connects to your devices. Some simply use Bluetooth, which is more convenient, but...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

DuroStar DS4000S 4000W Portable Gas Generator $269.99

Deal of the Day. Woot has the DuroStar DS4000S 4000W Portable Gas Generator for a low $269.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This is normally $399.99, so you save 33% off. 7.0-horsepower air-cooled overhead valve engine. 4,000 starting watts and 3,300 running watts. 8-hour run time...
AMAZON
headfonia.com

Vision Ears EXT Review

In this article we review the Vision Ears EXT universal IEM, which is selling for €2.650 Euro. Disclaimer: Vision Ears sent us the Vison Ears EXT free of charge in exchange for the review. The unit is a universal version and it doesn’t need to be returned. Vision...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

You’ll Shine Brightly With Walmart’s $25 Deal for the Lenovo Smart Clock 2

Wake up in style with this fantastic deal from Walmart that bundles together the Lenovo Smart Clock Gen 2 and a color-changing smart LED light bulb. This is an irresistible offer because you’re getting two devices for $25, which makes for the perfect bedside companion when you’re getting up in the morning or hitting the bed at night. On its own, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 normally retails for $70. That’s not too shabby, considering that it features a 4-inch color touchscreen and effectively functions like any other smart speaker you’ll find out there. It means you’ll be able to play...
ELECTRONICS
Twice

Knowles Partners with Ole Wolff to Deliver Compact Hybrid Driver for TWS Earphones with HD Audio and ANC

Innovative small woofer matched to new balanced armature tweeter meets the need for premium sound, high-performance ANC, and hearing personalization in smaller size. ITASCA, Ill., December 16, 2021 — Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN), a market leader and global provider of advanced micro-acoustic microphones, speakers, audio solutions, and high performance capacitors and RF products, and Ole Wolff, a manufacturer of high quality speakers, receivers, and provider of acoustic system integration, today announced the result of their cooperation to improve the comfort and performance of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones with high-definition audio and active noise cancellation (ANC). The combination of Knowles new high-performance, balanced armature RAN model tweeter with Ole Wolff’s 8mm dynamic woofer, offers unprecedented performance for its small size. With the bass performance of a larger driver, the Ole Wolff woofer delivers rich bass and excellent ANC performance in a tiny size that allows greater comfort and gives product designers room to add additional features. The Knowles RAN tweeter delivers exceptional treble performance, with output up to 40 kHz for JAS Hi-Res Audio certification. Its high sensitivity also facilitates improved hearing personalization and enhancement.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Bosch GLL1P 65ft Combination Point & Line Laser Level $29.97

Amazon has the Bosch GLL1P 65ft Combination Point & Line Laser Level for a low $29.97 Free Shipping. This is normally $49.99, so you save 40% off list price. The Bosch GLL 1 P line and point laser includes a versatile mounting accessory. Laser, mounting base and 2 AAA batteries.
AMAZON
techbargains.com

Michark 12V-1000V/48V-1000V Non-Contact Voltage Tester Pen $5.99

Amazon has the Michark 12V-1000V/48V-1000V Non-Contact Voltage Tester Pen for a low $5.99 after Coupon Code: "Z9Q6BJRL" (Exp 12/30). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $11.98, so you save 50% off list price. Adjustable sensitivity & dual range testing. Sound and light alarm & LED...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Jisulife 5400mAh Electric Portable Hand Warmer $13.49

Amazon has the Jisulife 5400mAh Electric Portable Hand Warmer for a low $13.49 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "DWPMAU2L" (Exp 12/28). This is originally $26.99, so you save 50% off list price. Advanced heating tech: PI dynamic heat balance technology. Working Time: 4-8 hours, charging time: 3 hours. Battery Capacity:...
ELECTRONICS

