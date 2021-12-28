ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Young passenger falls to death on cruise ship returning to Miami

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eoh9S_0dXZxAjv00

A young man aboard an MSC Cruises voyage fell to his death last week, the company has confirmed.

The incident occurred on Dec. 22 aboard the MSC Seashore . At the time, the ship was returning to Miami after a voyage to the Caribbean.

“A young man travelling with his family on board MSC Seashore appears to have died of suicide Wednesday evening. Our team immediately notified authorities and our care team assisted the young man’s family on board,” reads a statement issued by MSC Cruises.

Passengers and crew aboard the MSC Seashore were alerted to the incident via an intercom system that sounded throughout the ship, according to social media users who claimed to be among the passengers. In videos posted to TikTok and YouTube, users said they initially heard announcements of a “man overboard” before being told to remain in their cabins.

Out of respect for the deceased person’s family, the cruise line did not disclose additional details.

“All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken,” the cruise line wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar. “The family remains in our thoughts and prayers.”

A representative for the Miami-Dade Police Department has said that no foul play is suspected in the passenger’s death, according to Today . An investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

90-year-old hospitalized after Bridgeport fire

CHICAGO — A 90-year-old was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in Bridgeport. Fire officials responded to a home at 500 W. 26th Street just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. The 90-year-old who was in an adjacent building, was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Five people were displaced, according to fire officials. The cause […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Accidents
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WGN News

5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in downtown hotel pool

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old who was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found unresponsive in a Chicago hotel’s swimming pool. The girl was discovered unresponsive Tuesday afternoon in the pool at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at Water Tower Place on the city’s near North Side, police and fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Flights canceled at O’Hare, Midway again Tuesday

CHICAGO — As the snow accumulated Tuesday so did the mess at the airports. Between omicron and the snow, the situation did not improve for many travelers at either O’Hare or Midway.  It is the fifth consecutive day of travel problems. According to the FlyChicago website 193 flights have been cancelled at O’Hare in the […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Cruise Line#Msc Cruises#Cruise Ship#Accident#The Msc Seashore#Tiktok#Nexstar#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Crowds and cancelations: Another rough day for air travelers nationwide

Omicron has airlines across the country short staffed and left thousands of flight passengers scrambling to figure out holiday travel plans. Thousands of flights were canceled or delayed again nationwide Sunday. It appears that many of the cancellations affecting flights across the country are directly related to Covid. Weather has played a part as well. […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
WGN News

Mom: 14-year-old shot by LA police ‘died in my arms’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 14-year-old was shopping for Christmas clothes last week with her mother when the pair heard screams and hid in a dressing room, where the girl was fatally shot by Los Angeles police after an officer fired a rifle at a suspect and a bullet pierced a wall, the family said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGN News

Man arrested in death of Southern Illinois deputy, carjacking

MILL SHOALS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a person in the shooting of an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a couple of hours later. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said the person was arrested at a home near Carlyle, Illinois, about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Carlyle is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Chicago and Cook County restaurants prepare for vaccine mandate

Restaurant and tavern owners in Chicago and Cook County are preparing for Monday’s mandate to check patrons’ proof of Covid vaccination. The order calls for proof of vaccination for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served, like restaurants, bars, and also in entertainment venues and in fitness facilities. The order will go into […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

15-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police. Police said a witness saw the boy at a gas station in the 5100 block of South Halsted Street just after 8:50 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Suspects from Oakbrook Center shooting held on $1M bonds

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 appeared in bond court Wednesday and have been both been ordered held on a $1 million bond. The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown […]
OAK BROOK, IL
WGN News

2 teens shot in post office parking lot on South Side

CHICAGO — Two 18-year-olds were shot while they were walking through a post office parking lot, according to police. Chicago police said the two were walking through a parking lot of the post office on the 11000 block of South State Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The two heard gunshots and felt pain. One of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy