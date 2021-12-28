ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

US Rep Bobby Rush of Illinois reports breakthrough COVID-19 case

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wshgt_0dXZx4Wo00

CHICAGO (AP) — Longtime U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, his office said in a statement late Monday.

“I am feeling fine and currently have no symptoms,” the Chicago Democrat said.

The 75-year-old cancer survivor said he is fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and recently received a booster shot.

Rush, who is serving his 15th term in Congress, underwent surgery in 2008 to remove a cancerous tumor from a salivary gland which was followed by months of chemotherapy treatment.

His district includes several South Side Chicago neighborhoods and suburbs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

CPS extends test kit drop-off deadline to Thursday at 5 p.m.

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools announced Wednesday that the drop-off deadline for at-home COVID-19 testing kits has been extended until 5 p.m. on December 30. The district has also added another drop-off location. Over the winter break, CPS distributed 150,000 at-home test kits to areas with low vaccination rates that have been the hardest hit […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said that such a […]
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
WGN News

State legislatures in US poised to act on abortion rights

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Early in the new year, the Vermont House of Representatives is due to begin debate on an amendment that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution and send the question to voters in the fall. Because the process began two years ago, it’s a coincidence that Vermont lawmakers […]
MONTPELIER, VT
WGN News

Chicago and Cook County restaurants prepare for vaccine mandate

Restaurant and tavern owners in Chicago and Cook County are preparing for Monday’s mandate to check patrons’ proof of Covid vaccination. The order calls for proof of vaccination for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served, like restaurants, bars, and also in entertainment venues and in fitness facilities. The order will go into […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Harry Reid, former Senate majority leader, dies at 82

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died. He was 82. The combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress, a conservative Democrat in an increasingly polarized chamber who vexed lawmakers of both parties with a brusque manner and this […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Rush
WGN News

Prosecutor: 2 Iowa teens ambushed teacher, then killed her

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The county attorney prosecuting the case of two southeast Iowa teens charged with murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher says they surveilled her pattern of life, ambushed her along her daily walk and dragged her into the woods, returning later to better hide her lifeless body. […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cancer Survivor#Ap#Democrat#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Man arrested in death of Southern Illinois deputy, carjacking

MILL SHOALS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a person in the shooting of an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and a carjacking in neighboring Missouri a couple of hours later. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said the person was arrested at a home near Carlyle, Illinois, about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Carlyle is […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Indiana court expands who can get emotional distress damages

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A ruling by the Indiana Supreme Court has expanded the limited number of people who are eligible to recover damages in lawsuits alleging negligent infliction of emotional distress. Indiana lawsuits seeking damages for emotional distress typically can only be pursued by a person who suffers a direct physical injury, suffers an injury […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Biden signs $768.2 billion defense spending bill into law

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, for 2022. The NDAA authorizes a 5% increase in military spending, and is the product of intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over issues ranging from reforms […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGN News

Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76

DALLAS (AP) — Sarah Weddington, a Texas lawyer who as a 26-year-old successfully argued the landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade before the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sunday. She was 76. Susan Hays, Weddington’s former student and colleague, said she died in her sleep early Sunday morning at her Austin home. Weddington had been […]
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGN News

‘So difficult’: Northwest cold forces some into shelters

SEATTLE (AP) — With temperatures in normally mild Seattle dropping well below freezing, Kaety West walked a short distance in the snow from the tent where she usually stays to find refuge at a small warming center at an American Legion hall. “I’m not even willing to stay in it right now. It’s just so […]
SEATTLE, WA
WGN News

WGN News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy