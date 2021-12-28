Meet the Pueblo County High School Sports Awards boys soccer player of the year nominees

The Pueblo Chieftain is proud to announce the nominees for the boys soccer player of the year for the Pueblo County High School Sports Awards to be held in the spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Pueblo County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the nominees for the boys soccer player of the year:

Irvin Alardin, Pueblo Centennial High School, Jr.

Tyson Borden, Pueblo County High School, So.

Toby Coltrip, Pueblo Centennial High School, Sr.

Bradford Goodrich, Pueblo West High School, Jr.

Aaron Krinsky, Pueblo County High School, Sr.

Connor McDonald, Pueblo Central High School, Sr.

Christian Moctezuma, Pueblo Centennial High School, Sr.

Harrison Olmstead, Pueblo South High School, Sr.

Carstin Page, Pueblo East High School, So.

Victor Quintana, Pueblo Centennial High School, Jr.

Devin Romero, Pueblo County High School, Sr.

Collin Sheehan, Pueblo West High School, Sr.