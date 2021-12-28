ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Meet the Pueblo County High School Sports Awards boys soccer player of the year nominees

By The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8WIh_0dXZwwLY00

The Pueblo Chieftain is proud to announce the nominees for the boys soccer player of the year for the Pueblo County High School Sports Awards to be held in the spring. The winner will be the announced at the show. More details about the program are coming soon.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the top three finalists and the player of the year. All official nominees can receive a free ticket. Check back later in the year for information on how to RSVP.

The Pueblo County High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the nominees for the boys soccer player of the year:

Irvin Alardin, Pueblo Centennial High School, Jr.

Tyson Borden, Pueblo County High School, So.

Toby Coltrip, Pueblo Centennial High School, Sr.

Bradford Goodrich, Pueblo West High School, Jr.

Aaron Krinsky, Pueblo County High School, Sr.

Connor McDonald, Pueblo Central High School, Sr.

Christian Moctezuma, Pueblo Centennial High School, Sr.

Harrison Olmstead, Pueblo South High School, Sr.

Carstin Page, Pueblo East High School, So.

Victor Quintana, Pueblo Centennial High School, Jr.

Devin Romero, Pueblo County High School, Sr.

Collin Sheehan, Pueblo West High School, Sr.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
Pueblo County, CO
Education
Pueblo County, CO
Sports
County
Pueblo County, CO
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Mcdonald
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

412
Followers
119
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy