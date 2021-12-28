Tuesday Is Deadline To Win First Cook County Marriage License In 2022

CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is your last chance to receive the first marriage license of the new year in Cook County.

The wedding ceremony will take place on January 3, officiated by Clerk Karen Yarbrough, who was a part of the ceremony virtually last year.

The clerk’s office will pick a winner Wednesday.

Several Chicago-area businesses will shower the new couple with gift cards for steak, wine, dancing and cooking lessons.

You can apply at cookcountyclerk.com .