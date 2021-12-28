ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Michael Van Gerwen out of World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KoeO_0dXZwTwb00

Three-time champion Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19, organisers have announced.

Dutchman Van Gerwen was set to play Chris Dobey in the third round on Tuesday night at Alexandra Palace.

A statement from the PDC read: “Michael Van Gerwen has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Chris Dobey.

“Dobey will receive a bye to the last 16 and Tuesday evening’s session will continue with two matches.”

Van Gerwen becomes the third player forced out of the event following a positive coronavirus test, with fellow Dutchmen Vincent Van Der Voort and Raymond Van Barneveld also having withdrawn.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gerwyn Price beats Kim Huybrechts in heated PDC World Championship clash

Tensions threatened to boil over before defending champion Gerwyn Price eventually overcame Kim Huybrechts in a sudden-death decider to reach the last 16 of the PDC World Championship.Huybrechts matched Price blow for blow and got under the Welshman’s skin as referee Kirk Bevins had to step in and separate the pair as they exchanged words more than once.They were more difficult to separate in the scores though, with Huybrechts forcing sudden death with a pair of 180s and a 114 finish to make it 5-5 in the seventh set.𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦 𝗔𝗡 𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 𝗣𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗖! ❄️One of the greatest games to...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Van Der Voort
Person
Chris Dobey
Person
Raymond Van Barneveld
Person
Michael Van Gerwen
dartsnews.com

Schedule and preview Monday afternoon session 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship featuring Smith, Van Duijvenbode and Hempel

The darts is back with the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship set to continue with a bumper third round schedule on Monday afternoon. It is the tale of the Smith’s with all three in action this afternoon. It begins with Ross Smith who produced an excellent display to see off Stephen Bunting. Next up is Dutch Titan, Dirk Van Duijvenbode.
SPORTS
The Independent

Dave Chisnall becomes latest coronavirus withdrawal at World Darts Championship

The World Darts Championship has been further hit by coronavirus after Dave Chisnall became the latest player to withdraw.The world number 14 pulled out after testing positive, following Michael Van Gerwen and Vincent Van Der Voort out of the competition prematurely.Chisnall was due to play Luke Humphries in the last-32 on Wednesday, with Humphries now receiving a bye.A statement from the PDC read: “Dave Chisnall has withdrawn from the William Hill World Darts Championship after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of his match with Luke Humphries.“Humphries will receive a bye to the last 16 and Wednesday afternoon’s session will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darts#Covid#Dutchman Van Gerwen
The Independent

The Independent

404K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy