Bojangles to give out free iced tea to winner of UofSC-UNC matchup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD)- It’s a battle of the Carolinas and there is more than just a trophy up for grabs.

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are set to take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday.

And to celebrate, Charlotte-based fast-food chain Bojangles, announced on social media that it would give a free cup of iced tea to residents of the winning team’s state on December 31st.

That means if head coach Shane Beamer can lead the Gamecocks to victory, fans in the Palmetto State will be able to get a complimentary cup of iced tea at participating locations. The same goes for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

The Gamecocks are looking to secure their first bowl win since defeating Michigan in the 2018 Outback Bowl.

