Bojangles to give out free iced tea to winner of UofSC-UNC matchup

By Sophie Brams
 1 day ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD)- It’s a battle of the Carolinas and there is more than just a trophy up for grabs.

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are set to take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday.

And to celebrate, Charlotte-based fast-food chain Bojangles, announced on social media that it would give a free cup of iced tea to residents of the winning team’s state on December 31st.

That means if head coach Shane Beamer can lead the Gamecocks to victory, fans in the Palmetto State will be able to get a complimentary cup of iced tea at participating locations. The same goes for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

The Gamecocks are looking to secure their first bowl win since defeating Michigan in the 2018 Outback Bowl.

WCBD Count on 2

The Citadel, CofC, UofSC postpone basketball games due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel, College of Charleston, and University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Monday announced the postponement of upcoming men’s basketball games due to COVID-19. The Citadel’s game scheduled for December 29 against Mercer has been postponed “due to positive COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements within the Mercer program.” CofC’s game against […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2021 Military Bowl between East Carolina, Boston College canceled due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The Military Bowl Foundation announced on Sunday that the 2021 Military Bowl has been canceled due to Boston College’s COVID-19 protocols. The Boston College Eagles and East Carolina Pirates were scheduled to play Monday at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. “This is a terrible situation obviously,” Military Bowl President & Executive […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCBD Count on 2

John Madden, Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster, dies at 85

(AP) – Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster John Madden, whose exuberant calls combined with simple explanations provided a weekly soundtrack to NFL games for three decades, died Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85. Coaching the renegade Oakland Raiders, Madden compiled a stellar 103-32-7 regular-season record and led his team to victory in […]
NFL
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Eaglets hatch on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bald eaglets hatched this week, according to the Hilton Head Island Land Trust. The first hatchling was born on Sunday 12/26 at approximately 1:52 p.m. and the second hatchling was born on Monday 12/27 at approximately 11:25 a.m. The eaglets’ parents, Harriett and Mitch, became internet stars over the […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New workout facility opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting was held on Tuesday for a new workout center in Mount Pleasant. Owners Ian and Hank Berger were joined by Mount Pleasant leaders, John Iacofano and Tammy Becker for the opening of PWR Fitness located in the Belle Hall Shopping Center. The 2,500 square-foot facility offers one-hour classes […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Mack Brown
WCBD Count on 2

Check your tickets! Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Summerville. A spokesperson with the South Carolina Education Lottery said Monday that a ticket was purchased at the Refuel on Brighton Park Boulevard for a drawing on Christmas Day. Powerball – Saturday, December 25 27 – 29 – 45 – 55 – 58 […]
WCBD Count on 2

Fight over dog leads to deadly South Carolina shooting

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — An argument over a dog led to a deadly South Carolina shooting on Sunday. Officials say Errick E. Walker was shot in the chest in a mobile home park near Newberry. Deputies arrested 38-year-old Jerod Johnathan Blake, who was a neighbor of the 36-year-old Walker, Deputies say the men had argued […]
NEWBERRY, SC
#Unc#Outback Bowl#Uofsc#Iced Tea#Uofsc Unc#Instagram#The Palmetto State#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry nonprofit to host multiple grocery, hygiene distributions in honor of Kwanzaa week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is hosting multiple grocery and hygiene distributions in honor of Kwanzaa week. Monday, December 27 there will be a distribution at Doty Park located at 320 North Laurel St. in Summerville starting at 2:00 p.m. Another distribution will take place Tuesday, December 28 at the Arthur Christopher […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 family-friendly New Year’s celebrations in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Looking for a New Year’s celebration that the whole family can enjoy? Check out these 5 events happening around the Lowcountry. Happy New Year, Charleston! (Charleston Vistitor Center, Downtown) Bring the whole family and ring in the New Year at this kid-friendly event hosted by the City of Charleston Office of Cultural […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Series of small quakes shake near South Carolina capital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A series of mild earthquakes have shaken homes and residents in central South Carolina. The U.S. Geological Survey says three quakes Monday in Kershaw County near Elgin registered magnitudes of 3.3, 2.5 and 2.1. The first earth-shaker rattled window panes and disrupted wildlife but apparently did not cause injuries or major […]
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

Kwanza celebrations kick off across the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Kwanzaa celebrations are getting going around the Lowcountry as several groups have plans to bring the community together. “Kwanzaa is an addition to Christmas. Kwanzaa is what we call celebrating in the community our togetherness, our oneness and making determinations so we can survive in the community. Kwanzaa is not only […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

