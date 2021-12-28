Crestline bus driver resigned after erratic driving investigation shows illegal substances

Julie Hershberger resigned from her bus-driving position after a test proved she had been positive for an illegal substance while driving erratically with students aboard.

Matt Henderson, superintendent of the Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education, said the matter was resolved last month.

"She resigned effective at the end of business on Nov. 4, 2021, becoming officially retired on Nov. 5, 2021," Henderson said. "The district has no further statement on this matter."

Students moved to different bus

The incident took place Sept. 10 on the way home from a road football game in Strasburg, in Tuscarawas County, about 70 miles from Crestline.

Henderson at the time called it "a medical issue," and confirmed Hershberger had been driving erratically with 30 to 35 students aboard.

"She is not authorized to drive a bus right now," Henderson confirmed the following Monday.

An incident report from the Crestline Police Department indicated the woman told officers she "fell and hit her head a couple days ago, is dizzy and just not feeling well."

Henderson said Hershberger was told to pull over and students were consolidated onto the other buses for the remainder of the trip home.

'You were under the influence of an illegal substance'

Crestline police responded when the students arrived back into the village, but could not investigate the incident, Jeff Shook, the village's police chief, said in September.

"The incident took place not in our jurisdiction," Shook said.

No wrecks were reported at or around Strasburg-Franklin High School after the football game, according to David Warrick, chief of the Strasburg Police Department.

A month later, though, Hershberger was ordered to appear before members of the Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education for a pre-disciplinary meeting in the matter.

In a notification letter, the superintendent noted Hershberger had completed a physical Sept. 13, which included a five-panel and 10-panel controlled substance testing.

Results of that test had been returned to the district Sept. 29.

"These notices verified positive test results for both the 5-panel and 10-panel tests and demonstrated that you were under the influence of an illegal substance on Sept. 10, 2021, and Sept. 13, 2021," Henderson wrote.

The woman has not driven a bus since the night of the incident.

