Authorities seeking person of interest connected to fraudulent purchase at Walmart
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest.
Police say the individual is connected to a fraudulent purchase from a local Walmart store.
The person was seen on store surveillance cameras pulling a shopping cart containing garments, pet food, and other items outside of the store.
Those with relevant information are asked to contact Investigator Morris at (843) 545-4335.
