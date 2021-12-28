Authorities seeking person of interest connected to fraudulent purchase at Walmart

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest.

Police say the individual is connected to a fraudulent purchase from a local Walmart store.

The person was seen on store surveillance cameras pulling a shopping cart containing garments, pet food, and other items outside of the store.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact Investigator Morris at (843) 545-4335.

