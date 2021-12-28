ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Authorities seeking person of interest connected to fraudulent purchase at Walmart

By Dianté Gibbs
 1 day ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest.

Police say the individual is connected to a fraudulent purchase from a local Walmart store.

The person was seen on store surveillance cameras pulling a shopping cart containing garments, pet food, and other items outside of the store.

Those with relevant information are asked to contact Investigator Morris at (843) 545-4335.

Comments / 16

Sidney Rogers
23h ago

This has nothing to do with one's color of skin, this has to do with one not having any character .

Reply(9)
12
Shanique Bryant
1d ago

really all black people dont think its ok so dont use color as the problem seriously

Reply
13
Sheena Mzkittie Moses
10h ago

but where are the receipt and cart checkers?? they are normally standing there to prevent stuff like this.

Reply(1)
5
Comments / 0

