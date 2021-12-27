ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

I've seen enough police abuse in my career to know qualified immunity harms good cops

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a matter of fundamental fairness, people who have been victimized and abused deserve to have their day in civil court. But because of the doctrine of qualified immunity, government workers, including law enforcement, are largely shielded from civil liability. As a 35-year veteran of a major law enforcement...

KTLA

New California laws for 2022 include easing criminal penalties, restrictions on police

California is set to enact hundreds of new of laws in the coming year, addressing everything from stealthily removing condoms to handing out disposable packages of condiments. Some laws deal with criminal penalties and policing, including further relaxing punishment to reduce mass incarceration and limiting police use of rubber bullets during protests. Here’s a look at them: Easing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Government ignores MPs’ calls to stop miscarriages of justice as review finds a third of Covid prosecutions were unlawful

The government has refused to act on calls to prevent miscarriages of justice under Covid laws, despite a third of reviewed prosecutions being unlawful.Ministers have not implemented official recommendations by parliamentary committees to ensure that people can challenge fines of up to £10,000 without ending up in court, or to review over 100,000 penalties that have already been handed out.Anyone who refuses to pay can be charged with an offence, and a review by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has found that a third of the coronavirus prosecutions checked have so far been wrongful.Legal experts are concerned that even more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Police Misconduct#Qualified Immunity#Lawsuits#Kkk#The Supreme Court
The Charleston Press

As soon as he got out after serving almost two decades in prison, man beat his friend with a hammer leaving him dead, sentenced

In most of the cases, time spent behind should to be very valuable lesson for those who had served their sentence and they are expected to be other people when they get out of prison. This applies for both short-term and long-term prison sentences, but some people simply continue to do what they did in the past when they get out of prison.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Essence

Disgraced Judge Who Hurled Racial Slurs Replaced By Black Judge

Many have demanded Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle M. Odinet resign from her position, however she has chosen to take an unpaid leave of absence. A Lafayette judge who was heard on video spewing racial slurs has been replaced by a Black judge, at least temporarily. This comes after many...
POLITICS
KRMG

Derek Chauvin wants to go to federal prison, even though it means he'll do more time

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to killing George Floyd in 2020 -- when he dug his knee into the back of the Black man's neck even though he was aware Floyd had lost consciousness and pulse. But in exchange for his plea, Chauvin, 45, made one request: that he be allowed to do his time in federal prison, even if it means he will serve a longer sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Georgia District Attorney faces five years in prison for 'protecting Ahmaud Arbery killers and delaying their arrest by more than TWO MONTHS' after ex-cop defendant called her after shooting and said 'I need some advice right away'

A former Georgia District Attorney is facing five years in prison for allegedly helping to protect Gregory McMichael after his son fatally shot 25-year-old black jogger Ahmaud Arbery. A grand jury on Thursday indicted former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson for allegedly violating her oath of office and obstructing law...
PUBLIC SAFETY

