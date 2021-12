We now know when the Special Program livestream going over the Genshin Impact 2.4 update will appear. MiHoYo will hold it the day after Christmas. On December 26, 2021 at 4am PT/7am ET/1pm CET, new details about characters, events, and locations will appear. People can tune in to watch it on Twitch. However, an archive of the presentation will appear on YouTube after it airs. (This happens regularly, as you can see the 2.3 one there.)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO