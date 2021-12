WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police in West Memphis, Ark., need help locating a missing man.

James “Jamie Pitts” Boeta, 44, was last seen in West Memphis on Dec. 12.

James "Jamie Pitts" Boeta Boeta was last seen Dec. 12 in West Memphis, Ark., police said. (WMPD)

Police said he could possibly be traveling on a blue motorcycle.

Boeta is 5′9″ and 200 lbs. with brown hair.

If you have seen or heard from him, contact WMPD at 870.732.7555.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.