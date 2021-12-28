ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthWatch: Fewer U.S. Doctors Prescribing Opioids

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data shows that doctors are prescribing...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

UPI News

Opioid prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies decline, study finds

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The volume of prescription opioid pain medications dispensed by retail pharmacies in the United States has declined over the past decade, with larger drops seen in urban areas, a study published Monday by Annals of Internal Medicine found. Prescription opioid painkillers distributed to consumers by retail...
eturbonews.com

Dental Pain: Over-the-counter Pill Better Than Prescribed Opioid?

A study shows that a single dose of over-the-counter Naproxen Sodium (440 mg) is as effective, lasts longer, and was better tolerated than a single dose of a commonly prescribed opioid. Bayer Consumer Health Division announced today its clinical research study, “Analgesic efficacy of naproxen sodium versus hydrocodone/acetaminophen in acute...
WYTV.com

Dangers of opioid prescriptions and alternatives

(WYTV) – Opioid painkillers are highly addictive. After just five days of prescription opioid use, the chances that you’ll become hooked on these drugs really goes up…just five days. What do we do know? Surgeons write some 30 percent of opioid prescriptions and they’re coming to the...
wosu.org

Human Toll Of The Opioid And Meth Crisis

This episode originally aired on November 9, 2021. Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. hit a record 93,000-plus in 2020, driven upward during the pandemic by the highly potent opioid, fentanyl. That’s not the only drug wrecking lives right now. A new type of meth known as P2P is responsible...
Medscape News

Is Prescribing Stimulants OK for Comorbid Opioid Use Disorder, ADHD?

A growing number of patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) have a diagnosis of comorbid attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) raising issues about whether it's appropriate to prescribe stimulants in this patient population. One new study showed that from 2007-2017, there was a threefold increase in OUD and comorbid ADHD...
MedPage Today

U.S. Opioid Prescribing Falls, Though Cuts Are Uneven

The volume of opioids dispensed from retail pharmacies fell by about 21% from 2008-2009 to 2017-2018, but cuts were not uniform, national prescription records showed. Changes in opioid prescribing varied substantially by county, patient, and prescriber, reported Bradley Stein, MD, PhD, of the RAND Corporation in Pittsburgh, and co-authors in Annals of Internal Medicine.
healthleadersmedia.com

Efforts to Reduce Opioid Prescribing Varied Across the Country

The volume of prescription opioids dispensed from retail pharmacies declined by 21% from 2008 to 2018, a new study finds. — Although the volume of opioid prescriptions has decreased, the decline varied depending on the location, the kind of patient, and who was doing the prescribing, according to a newRAND Corporation study published by the Annals of Internal Medicine.
arcamax.com

Why Marijuana Is Effective For Opioid Recovery

The best way to determine whether or not marijuana can play a role in helping patients overcoming opioid addiction is by continuing to closely study the relationship between the two. The devastation the opioid crisis has wrought upon communities throughout the country, especially throughout the pandemic, is immense. Deaths from...
pharmacytimes.com

Patients Treated for Opioid Overdose Rarely Prescribed Naloxone, Buprenorphine

Study suggests that emergency physicians prescribe naloxone to patients who overdose. Fewer than 10% of patients treated for opioid overdoses are prescribed either naloxone or buprenorphine within 30 days following visits to emergency departments (ED) in the United States, according to a study published in Annals of Emergency Medicine. Analyzing...
Vice

The DEA Is Making It Impossible for Many to Get Addiction Meds

Martin Njoku never imagined his decision to dispense buprenorphine—a medication used to treat opioid addiction—would be the death knell to his career as a pharmacist. But that’s exactly what he said happened after the Drug Enforcement Administration issued him an immediate suspension order in August 2019, after showing up for a surprise inspection the year before.
CBS News

Doctor on COVID-19 case numbers climbing in U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Omicron coronavirus variant has been found in 36 states, and the seven-day average of daily new cases nationwide is approaching 120,000, the highest in about three months. The agency projects the U.S. will see 1.3 million new cases during Christmas week. Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the pandemic.
Medscape News

More Cautious Antidepressant Prescribing Needed by Doctors

In a new review published online in the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin, the perceived benefits and harms associated with antidepressant use are discussed by UK experts. They suggest that ongoing uncertainties about the effectiveness of antidepressants, together with the potential for severe and long-lasting withdrawal symptoms, should prompt doctors to exhibit more caution and prescribe these drugs less frequently.
