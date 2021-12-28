HealthWatch: Fewer U.S. Doctors Prescribing Opioids

Experts have issued an alert about a new type of lethal drug which is helping to fuel record overdose deaths across the United States. The class of synthetic opioids known as "nitazines" are up to 10 times more powerful than fentanyl, the main driver of fatal overdoses. In the last...
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The volume of prescription opioid pain medications dispensed by retail pharmacies in the United States has declined over the past decade, with larger drops seen in urban areas, a study published Monday by Annals of Internal Medicine found. Prescription opioid painkillers distributed to consumers by retail...
A study shows that a single dose of over-the-counter Naproxen Sodium (440 mg) is as effective, lasts longer, and was better tolerated than a single dose of a commonly prescribed opioid. Bayer Consumer Health Division announced today its clinical research study, “Analgesic efficacy of naproxen sodium versus hydrocodone/acetaminophen in acute...
(WYTV) – Opioid painkillers are highly addictive. After just five days of prescription opioid use, the chances that you’ll become hooked on these drugs really goes up…just five days. What do we do know? Surgeons write some 30 percent of opioid prescriptions and they’re coming to the...
This episode originally aired on November 9, 2021. Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. hit a record 93,000-plus in 2020, driven upward during the pandemic by the highly potent opioid, fentanyl. That’s not the only drug wrecking lives right now. A new type of meth known as P2P is responsible...
A growing number of patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) have a diagnosis of comorbid attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) raising issues about whether it's appropriate to prescribe stimulants in this patient population. One new study showed that from 2007-2017, there was a threefold increase in OUD and comorbid ADHD...
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., says "every city is a border city" when it comes to the record amount of dangerous fentanyl flowing into the U.S. from Mexico and China. Murphy recently led a group of his fellow GOP Doctors Caucus members in sending a letter to Department...
Collegium Pharmaceutical agreed to the settlement Thursday after state Attorney General Maura Healey's office found that the company marketed its Xtampza product as a safe an responsible alternative to other opioids, even though it has the same active ingredient as Oxycontin and other opioids.
Differences found by region, age groups, and prescriber type. The volume of prescription opioids dispensed from retail pharmacies declined by 21% from 2008 to 2018, but the decline was not uniform across geographic areas, among types of patients, or by type of prescriber, according to a new RAND Corporation study.
WORCESTER - A physician who practiced at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, has agreed to pay $115,000 to resolve allegations that he violated the civil remedies provisions of the Controlled Substances Act. Edward Driscoll, M.D., has agreed to resolve allegations that he improperly prescribed opioid controlled substances outside the...
The best way to determine whether or not marijuana can play a role in helping patients overcoming opioid addiction is by continuing to closely study the relationship between the two. The devastation the opioid crisis has wrought upon communities throughout the country, especially throughout the pandemic, is immense. Deaths from...
Imagine being unable to obtain medication from your pharmacy that you desperately need and must take daily. Imagine if there was no insulin available for several days in a row, week after week; or no medication to treat your high blood pressure. Now imagine being unable to obtain your medication...
Study suggests that emergency physicians prescribe naloxone to patients who overdose. Fewer than 10% of patients treated for opioid overdoses are prescribed either naloxone or buprenorphine within 30 days following visits to emergency departments (ED) in the United States, according to a study published in Annals of Emergency Medicine. Analyzing...
Martin Njoku never imagined his decision to dispense buprenorphine—a medication used to treat opioid addiction—would be the death knell to his career as a pharmacist. But that’s exactly what he said happened after the Drug Enforcement Administration issued him an immediate suspension order in August 2019, after showing up for a surprise inspection the year before.
When people feel pain, they tend to breathe faster. When they take an opioid to ease that pain, their breathing slows. And if they overdose, respiration can stop entirely. Now scientists have discovered a brain circuit in mice that appears to explain how opioids affect both pain and breathing, a team reports in the journal Neuron.
In a new review published online in the Drug and Therapeutics Bulletin, the perceived benefits and harms associated with antidepressant use are discussed by UK experts. They suggest that ongoing uncertainties about the effectiveness of antidepressants, together with the potential for severe and long-lasting withdrawal symptoms, should prompt doctors to exhibit more caution and prescribe these drugs less frequently.
