ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

San Diego Scientist May Have Solved Ancient Mystery Of Nazca Lines In Peru

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ATaxU_0dXZuiAC00
Photo: Getty Images

A San Diego scientist believes he may have the answer to what formed the mysterious shapes etched into desert sands in Southern Peru.

The Nazca Lines is a series of pre-Columbian geoglyphs that vary from straight lines to circles forming animal shapes. They are between 1,500 to 2,500 years old, according to the OC Register .

UNESCO designed the Nazca Lines as a World Heritage site in 1994, but scientists have been debating how they came to be and what their purpose was to this day.

Some believe they have a religious significance, others say they have an astrological connection, and many argue they could point to communication with aliens.

Environmental scientist Mike Tucker thinks their origin story might be much simpler and resourceful.

While visiting the Nazca Lines with his family, Tucker had a realization.

“When they dipped the plane, it reminded me of the circular farm fields in Southern California,” Tucker said. “Then I immediately connected the dots (that the Nazca crop fields) were probably irrigated with runoff from the hillside and that you could probably irrigate the crops with one watering.”

Tucker then checked Google to see if there were any references to farming. He found that a former National Geographic explorer-in-residence, Johan Reinhard concluded in the 1970s that "the lines did not point at anything on the geographical or celestial horizon, but rather led to places where rituals were performed to obtain water.”

Comments / 50

Michael Hunter
1d ago

perfectly precise drawing of a thunderbird, in a desert, constructedw/o any possible Arial view points..just to water crops??? article has been written by a pot head.

Reply(6)
27
Hot Take
1d ago

it's a desert. not a place to farm anything...and a mountain is missing it's top. the theory doesn't hold water...😉🖖👽

Reply(4)
21
TDB
1d ago

I'm thinking your closer than all the jibberish I've heard over the years. The far reaching theories over aliens with intent to deny God or the latent intelligence of mankind is what's amazing to me. I guess that a desert can't change over the years? Right! Check out the history of the Painted Desert or the Petrified Forest. Definitely desert but used to be a full on foerest.

Reply(5)
9
Related
99.9 KTDY

Pilot Captures ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ Over Pacific Ocean

A few pilots flying over the Pacific Ocean saw something strange enough to persuade one of them to whip out his phone and start filming. According to the Tribune India, the pilots shot the footage from an altitude of 39,000 feet. As you can see in the video, it appears to 12 objects moving through the air. Not only are they moving on the screen from left to right in formation, but the "rows" of objects are moving WITHIN the formation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Straight Lines#San Diego Scientist#The Nazca Lines#Pre Columbian#The Oc Register#Unesco#World Heritage#National Geographic
healththoroughfare.com

New Scientific Theory Claims the COVID-19 Omicron Variant May Have Originated in Rodents

According to some scientists, it is possible that the new COVID-19 variant known as Omicron may have evolved in a species other than humans, more precisely, rodents!. The theory reported by STAT claims that it is likely an animal got SARS-CoV-2 last year and after it mutated multiple times inside its body, the virus jumped back to humans, more dangerous than ever.
SCIENCE
New York Post

Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

A terrifying new planet with oceans of lava was just discovered

A new planet discovered by scientists has oceans of lava covering its surface. The hellish planet is called GJ 367b, and it’s roughly 30 light-years away from the Earth. The new planet is smaller than Earth — around three-quarters the size to be exact. That makes it larger than Mercury, but somewhat smaller than Mars. It’s also believed to be as dense as pure iron. What makes this exoplanet so interesting, though, is scientists believe it to be a more extreme version of Mercury. That means it would mostly be a metallic core, with the rest of the world covered in molten lava oceans.
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
Good News Network

Club-Tailed Dinosaur Found in Chile Had Weapon Unlike Anything Seen Before: ‘Entirely Unprecedented’

A unique, and entirely unprecedented specimen of ankylosaur has been discovered in southern Chile that has paleontologists throwing out the old textbooks. The dinosaur famous for its hard, hammer-like lump of bone on the end of its tail and its scaly armored skin has a new cousin named Stegourus elengassen, which sports a flat section of bone on the end of its tail shaped like a cricket bat, surrounded by seven protruding frond-like blades.
SCIENCE
Miami Herald

‘Rare find.’ A second terrifying deep-sea fish washes up on California beach

A second extremely rare deep-sea fish has been found washed up on a Southern California beach, marine biologists say. Someone discovered the body of a Pacific footballfish, a type of anglerfish like one seen in the film “Finding Nemo,” on a beach in Encinitas north of San Diego on Friday, Dec. 10, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography reported on Twitter.
WILDLIFE
smobserved.com

Chinese Lunar Rover Investigates Apparent Ancient Egyptian Obelisk on the Dark Side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar rover operating on the dark side of Earth's moon, has discovered an object the size and shape of an ancient Egyptian obelisk. The Chinese space agency has released a photograph of the object. The rover is still 70 meters from the object, and it is not clear whether or not its surface is inscribed with Egyptian hieroglyphics. But it seems likely.
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

Brothers Spot Bizarre Unidentified Flying Object That Resembles the 1561 Celestial Phenomenon Over Nuremberg

Many already know of the mass sighting of celestial phenomena or unidentified flying objects (UFO) occurred during 1561 above Nuremberg, viewed by many as a battle of sorts with extraterrestrial origins. Well, two brothers spotted something a tubular-shaped object floating in the sky on October 21, 2021 from a garden. Read more for another picture and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

100 years ago, this man discovered an exquisite parrot thought to be extinct. What came next is a tragedy we must not repeat

Exactly 100 years ago tomorrow, a bird that had been relegated to extinction made a comeback. The exquisitely beautiful paradise parrot was rediscovered by Cyril Jerrard, a grazier from Gayndah in Queensland’s Burnett district, on December 11 1921. But its return was fleeting. Scattered pairs were seen around Gayndah until 1929. Some were seen around nearby Gin Gin in the 1930s. After that came only rumour and hope. Today, the paradise parrot has the tragic status of extinct. It’s the only mainland Australian bird species known to have suffered that fate since colonisation. On the 100th anniversary of the parrot’s rediscovery, we might...
SCIENCE
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
3K+
Followers
886
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy