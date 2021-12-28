NYPD arrest five anti-vaccine mandate protesters at Burger King

T he Big Apple showed the teeth behind its COVID-19 vaccine mandate Monday, when police officers arrested protesters who tried to enter a fast-food restaurant without their jab documentation.

Five protesters were arrested inside a Burger King and charged with trespass, the police department told the Washington Examiner . The shocking scene was caught on cellphone video and quickly went viral, with some critics decrying the city's new mandate requiring all those over age 5 to show proof they are vaccinated in order to enter public buildings.



"Individuals refused to leave the location after multiple requests to do so," NYPD said.

'SIT DOWN, KAREN': WOMAN SLAPS MAN AND SPITS AT HIM FOR NOT WEARING MASK ON PLANE

The identities of the arrested protesters are Michael Mitchell, 36, Augusto Alarcon, 39, Ethan Boisvert, 41, Mitchell Bosch, 41, and Bradford Solomon, 44. NYPD told the Washington Examiner all five were issued desk appearance tickets.

New York City has mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment venues. People ages 5-12 must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine , and those aged 12 and older must show proof of two doses (except for Johnson & Johnson recipients). Employees at these locations must also be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to NYC Health .

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

On Dec. 14, New York City had a group of at least 30 people who were reportedly not vaccinated or wearing masks attempting a sit-in at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant . Six of the demonstrators were arrested by the NYPD.

The daily average for New York City residents testing positive for COVID-19 is 17,829 cases, with at least 219 hospitalizations. Roughly 80% of residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 71.8% fully vaccinated, according to NYC Health.

Washington Examiner Videos