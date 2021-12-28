ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Wildcats, Rattlers and Celtics win tourney openers

By Staff Report
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRMs2_0dXZuFlF00

Every player on the roster offered a contribution, as the Forest boys basketball team defeated Ezell-Harding Christian (Antioch, Tn.), 69-43, on Monday in the Mosley Christmas Classic.

The Wildcats (8-4) used a 20-6 first quarter to beat the Eagles and will play Springfield Rutherford at 5 p.m. in Tuesday’s second round.

Hitchcock’s Challenge

Belleview 53, Tampa Bay Tech 52: In Alachua, the Rattlers overcame a halftime deficit and picked up an opening-round win.

The Rattlers (3-6) will face Columbia at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in a second-round game.

Trinity Catholic 69, Jacksonville Sandalwood 44: In Alachua, the Celtics (10-2) picked up their fourth straight win and will face Tallahassee Godby at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a second-round game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again. The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program. Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Alabama Football: Penalty on Cincinnati for pre-game call

Alabama Football and the Cincinnati Bearcats program are a world apart in terms of post-season experience. Another example showing that, occurred on Monday. A short prelude is needed. Cincinnati plays in the colors black and red. As the home team in the Cotton Bowl, Alabama chose its crimson jerseys with white pants. The Bearcats then selected a white jersey with black pants.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

There Are 5 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are five marquee matchups on today’s schedule, and the action starts as early as noon ET. Auburn and Houston will kick off the action in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. The Tigers are the odds-on favorites, but the Cougars shouldn’t be overlooked. There’s a reason they finished the regular season with an 11-2 record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Openers#Rattlers And Celtics#Forest#Ezell Harding Christian#Eagles#Challenge Belleview 53#Tampa Bay Tech 52#Columbia#Trinity Catholic 69
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Cowboys Coaching News

Now that the Urban Meyer experiment in Jacksonville has come to an end, the Jaguars are on the hunt for their next head coach. According to recent interview requests, it appears Shad Kahn and the struggling organization are looking to explore the coordinator-to-head-coach pipeline. The Jaguars have reportedly requested permission...
NFL
Gonzales Inquirer

BASKETBALL: Nixon-Smiley girls win opener of own tourney

The Nixon-Smiley Lady Mustangs jumped out to a big early lead and never trailed as they stampeded the Goliad Lady Tigers, 48-38, in the opening round of the Nixon-Smiley Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Nixon-Smiley (11-10) held a 5-4 lead in the first period and then unleashed a 14-0 run...
SMILEY, TX
WNCT

Rutgers keeps Wake Forest guessing on Gator Bowl roster

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — With less than a week to prepare, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is going to keep No. 20 Wake Forest in the dark when it comes to who will be playing for the Scarlet Knights in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Schiano declined on Monday to provide information on team testing for […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Everything Vols QB Hendon Hooker said ahead of Music City Bowl

Thursday's Music City Bowl won't be the final game of Hendon Hooker's college career. Tennessee's fifth-year senior quarterback announced earlier this month that he plans to return next year for his final season of eligibility with the Vols rather than entering the NFL draft, taking advantage of the free season of eligibility the NCAA granted to all players last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Week 16 Eagles grades by position after crucial win vs. Giants

The Eagles got off to a slow start but then took care of business, beating the Giants 34-10 at Lincoln Financial Field. Here’s a look at their position-by-position grades:. Hurts made some questionable decisions early in this game and was lucky to not turn the ball over. He was also victimized by some early drops. But overall, Hurts was much better in the second half. Even without a threat of his running (he had just 2 carries for 7 yards), he did more than enough for the Eagles to win.
NFL
Morganton News Herald

Freedom boys hold off Roberson in OT to open Christmas tourney

When it comes to tournaments of any kind, the only objective is to survive and advance. The host Freedom boys basketball team did just that on Monday’s opening night of the 47th Freedom Christmas Invitational, but it took some extra time and the Patriots got bloodied along the way before finally securing a 66-64 overtime win over T.C. Roberson to cap the first day.
EDUCATION
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

685
Followers
221
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy