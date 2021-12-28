ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ohio Supreme Court considers challenges to Republican-drawn congressional map

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

T he Ohio Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday about challenges to a new congressional district map drawn by Republicans in the General Assembly and whether it violates a provision approved by the state’s voters to stop partisan gerrymandering.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill approving the map in November after it passed both chambers of the Ohio General Assembly, both under Republican control.

The state’s current House delegation includes 12 Republicans and four Democrats. Due to slow growth in Ohio's population, reflected in the 2020 census, the state will lose one House seat. The new map would create two Democratic-leaning districts, 11 Republican-leaning districts, and two competitive districts. Critics say the partisan split is too wide in a state where Republicans win approximately 54% of votes in statewide elections.

FIVE GOVERNORSHIPS MOST LIKELY TO CHANGE PARTY CONTROL IN 2022

Multiple lawsuits were filed to challenge the legality of the map, alleging it unfairly favors Republicans by divvying up Democratic votes around cities. But Republicans say the map creates more swing districts.

In May 2018, Ohio voters approved constitutional amendments calling for a “fair, bipartisan, and transparent” redistricting process that would “make politicians more accountable to the voters,” according to the ballot language. Democrats claimed the new map violated that requirement.

The Ohio Supreme Court has seven justices, with four leaning Republican and three leaning Democratic, but Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor is considered a swing vote, and the map may be overturned. O'Connor appeared critical of the map during Tuesday’s oral arguments, which were virtual due to the pandemic.

Additionally, Justice Pat DeWine is the son of the governor who signed the bill into law, prompting some to call on him to recuse himself from the case.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio tweeted, “From start to finish, mapmakers shamefully defied voter expectations of having a transparent, bipartisan, and public process that resulted in congressional districts that serve voters — not politicians. Ohioans deserve better.”

In a November statement, Mike DeWine said the Legislature produced “a fair, compact, and competitive map.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The justices will issue their ruling at a later date.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
Cleveland.com

‘The General Assembly has thumbed its nose at these reforms:’ Ohio Supreme Court asked to toss congressional map as gerrymandered

COLUMBUS, Ohio - In 2018, 75% of Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment to eliminate gerrymandering in congressional districts, but the map lawmakers approved in November favors Republicans even more than the current map, attorneys told the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning. “This case is about how the General...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Dewine
Person
Maureen O'connor
Washington Post

Please, Virginia Supreme Court, prove me wrong on redistricting

Mark H. Levine, a Democrat, represents Alexandria and parts of Arlington and Fairfax counties in the Virginia House of Delegates. Just as I predicted, Virginia’s constitutional amendment on redistricting gave the Virginia Supreme Court, a Republican-appointed body, unilateral power to draw all of Virginia’s district maps with no possibility for appeal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
10TV

Ohio Supreme Court rejects challenge of vaccination incentive lottery

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's first vaccination incentive program as unconstitutional, saying the group that sued over the Vax-a-Million lottery didn't have proper legal standing for a high court challenge. The court's unanimous decision didn't address the...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court sets Dec. 28 date for oral arguments in congressional gerrymandering lawsuits

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court on Friday scheduled oral arguments for a pair of gerrymandering lawsuits challenging the state’s congressional districts. Both sides in the pair of lawsuits challenging the newly drawn maps from statehouse Republicans will make their case virtually before the court Dec. 28. Each side will have 30 minutes of time to make their case, dividing their time amongst the parties.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Legislature#Republicans#Lawsuits#The General Assembly#The Ohio General Assembly#House#Democrats#Democratic#The Ohio Supreme Court#Mapm
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court tosses conspiracy-laden lawsuit challenging Gov. Mike DeWine’s ‘Vax-a-Million’ coronavirus sweepstakes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a conspiracy-laden lawsuit against Gov. Mike DeWine’s “Vax-a-Million” coronavirus vaccine sweepstakes, finding the challengers were ineligible to participate. In an unsigned decision, the state’s high court held that the group Ohio Stands Up! didn’t have...
OHIO STATE
Washington Post

This Christmas, Republicans are giving themselves congressional seats for life

Republican lawmakers this holiday season are unwrapping a rare and valuable gift: congressional seats for life. Thanks to a breathtaking abuse of redistricting in GOP-controlled states, all but an unlucky handful of members of Congress will henceforth be exempt from listening to those god-awful whiners called “voters,” spared those bothersome contests known as “elections” and protected from other disagreeable requirements of “democracy.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Boston Globe

Democrats should apply Supreme Court’s abortion decision to firearms

Over the past week, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has broached introducing legislation that would do to gun providers what Texas has done to abortion providers: deputize a massive army of private “bounty hunters” to put them on the defensive. A California initiative would allow any Californian to sue “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts” and recover unlimited damages. The defendants would have to plead their Second Amendment rights in appealing adverse verdicts — if they could stay in business long enough to do so, which many could not. Governor Kathy Hochul opened the door for a similar approach in New York with earlier legislative action that authorizes suits against gun manufacturers for injuries and deaths linked to firearms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

These 10 races could determine control of the Senate in 2022

Midterm Senate campaigns are a nasty, expensive exercise, and 2022 will push them to new heights. Democrats lead the chamber — split 50-50 when factoring in the two independents who caucus with them — with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote. Churning out President Joe Biden’s agenda and other progressive legislation has been a challenge with centrists like Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to appease.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy