ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

XRP Falls 10% In Selloff

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - XRP was trading at $0.85555 by 12:38 (17:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.17% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since October 27. The move downwards pushed XRP's market cap down to $41.05140B,...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: Cryptocurrency prices plunge, BTC drops below $48k

Following a Christmas rally for the crypto market which saw the price of bitcoin surge past $51,000 on Friday, the cryptocurrency has dropped below $48,000 on Wednesday.BTC has plunged by over 3.5 per cent in the last 24 hours with no signs of recovery yet.The overall crypto market has also mirrored bitcoin’s price drop, dropping in value by over 3.5 per cent in the last day.Other top cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), solana (sol), and cardano (ada) have also plunged in value by over 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.ETH dropped below $4,000, and is down by over 6...
STOCKS
u.today

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 29

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investing Com Xrp
investing.com

Bitcoin daily losses near $4K as S&P 500 hits 69th all-time high of 2021

Bitcoin daily losses near $4K as S&P 500 hits 69th all-time high of 2021. 5 ways derivatives could change the cryptocurrency sector in 2022 By Cointelegraph - Dec 29, 2021. We‘ve all heard stories of billion-dollar future contracts liquidations being the cause of 25% intraday price crashes in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) but the truth is, the...
STOCKS
u.today

Nearly $262 Million ETH Moves to Binance as Ethereum Dips Beneath $4,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge As Market Approaches Options Expiry — A Fall Below This Key Level Could Spell Trouble

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded below key psychological levels at press time as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 3.4% to $2.32 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 5.15% lower at $47,616.13 over 24 hours. For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has fallen 2.7%. The second-largest...
MARKETS
investing.com

Raoul Pal believes institutions have finished taking profits as year winds up

Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal believes the recent volatility in the Bitcoin price is due to institutions selling to help shore up their end-of-year profits,. The perennial Bitcoin (BTC) bull told Vlad from The Stakeborg Talks in a Dec. 27 interview that he believes the market is currently lopsided due to the effect of institutions. Pal said that they have been selling to lock in their profits. It was a way for institutions to say “I believe in getting paid.”
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Drops $3K After Getting Rejected at $52K: Ethereum Below $4K (Market Watch)

Bitcoin failed at $52,000 and dropped by more than $3,000 in hours. Ethereum also lost some ground and stands beneath $4,000. Bitcoin surged to a new three-week high at $52,000, but the subsequent rejection drove it south by a few thousand dollars. The altcoins are also most in red, with Ethereum dumping well below $4,000.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Fall as BTC Slides

Investing.com — Shares of Bitcoin mining stocks are down Tuesday as Bitcoin hit a low of $48,355 earlier in the session. While the move in Bitcoin is not particularly significant, considering past price action, Bitcoin miners are, of course, susceptible to any change in the price of the cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin falls 6.1 percent to $47,607

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 31% from the year's high of $69,000 on Nov. 10. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum...
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum beat gold in 2021, big time

Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market cap, broke its previous all-time-high market value in 2021, reaching just over $69 000 on the 10th of November, appreciating 71.8 percent year-on-year. Counting from the local low at just under $30 000 on the 21st of July, bitcoin gained 56.6 percent. If bitcoin stays at this level until the end of the year, 2021 will turn out to be the fourth worst year for bitcoin since 2011.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Slips Below $50,000, As Volatility Continues

Volatility has been the rule for bitcoin since it was introduced 13 years ago. And that continues Tuesday, as the world’s biggest digital currency slid below the key $50,000 level. It recently traded at $48,923, down 5%. Bitcoin’s overall path has pointed strongly upward since its beginning in 2009...
STOCKS
d1softballnews.com

Bitcoin slips below 50 thousand dollars, Ethereum also falls

Cala Bitcoin is well below 50 thousand dollars, on this very bad Tuesday for the cryptocurrency market. Specifically, at the time of writing, the entire sector is reporting heavy losses and the main cryptocurrencies are in negative territory. The Bitcoin is trading at $ 49,043.31, 4.61% less than 24 hours...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin tumbles 7%, leads major cryptocurrency losses

Major cryptocurrencies tumbled amid concerns about the omicron variant and holiday travel disruptions around the globe. Bitcoin traded 7.4% lower from 24 hours ago at around $47,849. The cryptocurrency was down more than 30% from its all-time high of $68,990 in November, according to CoinDesk data. Ether declined 7.6% over the past 24 hours, recently trading at $3,801. It was down more than 20% from its record high of $4,866 in November. For smaller tokens, Terra's LUNA dropped 8.9% to about $86, while Polkadot went down 13% to around $28. Meme coin Dogecoin traded 9% lower at around $0.17, while another dog-themed token Shiba Inu lost 11.3% over the past 24 hours, recently trading at $0.000035.The omicron variant has led to the cancellation of thousands of flights around the globe, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday cut its recommended COVID-19 isolation time to five days from 10.
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB, AVAX, LUNA Record Double-Digit Losses as Bitcoin Slides to $47K

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy