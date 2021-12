Pet experts have weighed in on how to prevent cats from attacking Christmas trees after a trend of TikTok videos being released. The trend involves people using their trees to scare their cats in the hope of keeping the cats away from it once decorated. While many TikTokers say it works, it’s quite cruel and traumatizing for cats. Fear is not a humane way to keep animals from destroying household items. Fortunately, pet experts have other advice for cat owners.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO