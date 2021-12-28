ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Young passenger falls to death on cruise ship returning to Miami

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
wfxrtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NEXSTAR) – A young man aboard an MSC Cruises voyage fell to his death last week, the company has confirmed. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 22 aboard the MSC Seashore. At the time, the ship was returning to Miami after a voyage to the Caribbean. “A young...

www.wfxrtv.com

Related
fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Free Press - TFP

Passenger Reaction On Video As 15-Year-Old Boys Falls Overboard Florida Bound Cruise Ship

A 15-year-old boy reportedly died after falling overboard from a cruise ship heading back to Miami last week. A “Man Overboard” alarm was reportedly sounded at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening aboard the MSC Seashore cruise ship as it headed back to Miami after a five-day trip in the Caribbean, according to Crew Center. The outlet reported that a 15-year-old child fell from a balcony.
FLORIDA STATE
cruiseradio.net

Search For Carnival Cruise Ship Jumper Called Off

A woman in her 20s went overboard during a sailing of the Carnival Miracle early Saturday morning. But by Sunday evening, no trace of the young woman had been found and the search was called off. The ship, which was on a three-night sailing from Long Beach, California to Ensenada,...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
6abc

Woman still missing as Coast Guard ends search after she went overboard while on cruise ship

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A woman who went overboard while on a cruise ship off of the coast of Mexico is still missing Sunday after the U.S. Coast Guard ended its search. The Coast Guard's Southern California headquarters tweeted that after more than 31 hours of searching its boats were "standing down pending additional information" and returning back to U.S. waters.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

Death Aboard MSC Cruise Ship Investigated As Suicide

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating an apparent suicide aboard an MSC Cruise ship. MSC Cruises confirmed to CBS4 News that a young man traveling with his family on board MSC Seashore had apparently taken his own life on Wednesday evening. Ship officials said they immediately notified authorities while their care team assisted the young man’s family on board. MSC Cruises released the following statement: “All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken. The family remains in our thoughts and prayers. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be discussing any additional details.” No other details were made available. The incident remains under investigation. If you know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). They are available to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
MIAMI, FL
Complex

Teen Dies After Falling From Cruise Ship in Suspected Suicide

A 15-year-old boy fell from a balcony to his death on a cruise ship returning to Miami this past week in what authorities suspect was a suicide. According to what the Miami-Dade Police Department told People, the unidentified teenager jumped from a high balcony on the MSC Cruise ship that had just completed a five-night trip in the Bahamas and Caribbean on Wednesday morning. The company shared a statement following the incident, saying that their entire staff was “heartbroken.” “The family remains in our thoughts and prayers,” the company told People. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be discussing any additional details.”
MIAMI, FL

