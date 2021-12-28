ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy football: Adams, Diggs, Jefferson top Week 17 wide receiver rankings

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=266Es2_0dXZs67D00

CINCINNATI, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill top my Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021.

CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Lockett, A.J. Brown, Tee Higgins and Keenan Allen round out my Top 10 options for Week 17.

Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and K.J. Osborn are among my other favorite wide receivers to start in the final week of the fantasy football season.

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Davante Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and my top fantasy football option in Week 17.

The Green Bay Packers star trails only Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp with 10.6 targets per game this season. He also leads all wide receivers in fantasy points per game over his last four appearances and scored in four of his last five starts.

Adams scored two touchdowns in a game for the third time this season in Week 16. This week, the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 16 weeks. They also allowed the second-most receiving yards to the position.

Look for Adams to secure at least 12 catches for 120 yards. He also should get several chances to reach the end zone.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is my No. 2 option for Week 17. Diggs scored in each of his last two games. He tied a season high with 13 targets in two of his last three appearances.

This week, the Bills battle the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game and tied for allowing the third-most touchdown receptions and the fifth-most catches through 16 weeks.

They also just allowed 91 yards and a score from Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 16.

I expect Diggs to haul in at least 10 catches for 100 yards and a score.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals is my No. 9 wide receiver for Week 17. Higgins likely led many fantasy football teams to semifinal victories in Week 16, when he erupted for 194 yards and two scores on 12 catches against the Baltimore Ravens.

This week, the Bengals host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defense is hot as of late, but the Bengals enter this game off an impressive offensive showing.

I expect that success to continue when they play the Chiefs in this potential AFC North division-clinching game.

Look for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for at least 300 yards. Higgins, who totaled at least 100 receiving yards in four of his last five games, should bring in at least eight catches for 100 yards and get several chances to find the end zone.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is my No. 11 option this week. The Dolphins face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville. The Titans allowed the most catches and receiving yards and the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 16 weeks.

Waddle hauled in at least eight catches in five of his last six games. He totaled at least 90 yards in each of his last three appearances and scored in three of his last four games.

I expect Waddle to make at least eight catches for 70 yards and a score in Week 17.

LONGSHOTS

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is my No. 19 option for Week 17 and can be used as a WR2 in all leagues.

Smith totaled 80 yards and a score on five catches in Week 16. This week, the Eagles face the Washington Football Team. Washington allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 16 weeks.

Washington also just allowed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to total more 300 passing yards and four touchdowns in two quarters in Week 16.

I expect the Eagles to air it out in this matchup. Smith is a near lock for at least eight catches and should turn those grabs into more than 80 yards.

Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn could be a solid WR3 streamer in Week 17 if Adam Thielen is ruled out due to his ankle injury.

Osborn, my No. 22 play, caught a touchdown pass in three of his last four games. He caught five of seven targets for 68 yards and a score in Week 16. This week, the Vikings face the Pakcers in what I expect to be a shootout.

The Packers own a sold pass defense, but allowed quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Tyler Huntley and Justin Fields to throw two touchdown passes apiece in each of their last three games.

They also allowed at least two touchdown passes in each game since Week 11, including three from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Nov. 21 to start the skid.

Look for Cousins to throw another trio of touchdowns in this matchup. Osborn will get several chances to secure one of those scores if Thielen doesn't play.

Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. ATL

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at GB

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at BAL

5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN

6. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

7. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. DET

8. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. MIA

9. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at TEN

12. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYJ

13. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at DAL

14. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. HOU

16. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

17. Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams at BAL

18. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. DET

19. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

20. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at IND

21. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at SEA

22. K.J. Osborne, Minnesota Vikings at GB

23. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAR

24. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills vs. ATL

25. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at TEN

26. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

27. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

28. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons at BUF

29. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. LVR

30. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at NO

31. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. NYG

32. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. JAX

33. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. PHI

34. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

35. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns at PIT

36. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. HOU

37. Zay Jones, Las Vegas Raiders at IND

38. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

39. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams at BAL

40. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

41. Braxton Berrios, New York Jets vs. TB

42. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants at CHI

43. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN

44. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals at DAL

45. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at LAC

46. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAR

47. Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots vs. JAX

48. Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYJ

49. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

50. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

This week in the National Football League

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend makes bold jacket statement in Cowboys’ big win

Dak Prescott’s impressive play wasn’t the only thing turning heads at Sunday’s Cowboys game. Before Dallas destroyed the Washington Football Team in a post-Christmas blowout, Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, made quite the statement on the sidelines, courtesy of her “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trade proposal: NFL insider reveals wild deal sending No. 12, Davante Adams to Broncos

NFL insider Peter King revealed a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams to the Broncos. If Rodgers were traded to the Broncos, it would make sense for Adams to follow when he’s a free agent, hence the Packers wanting to cash in on the battery while they have the chance. For now, though, it would appear No. 12 is intent on staying in Green Bay, especially assuming the Packers go on a playoff run in early 2022.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Steelers were getting beat so badly by the Chiefs that CBS switched to the Raiders taking knees

There’s nothing worse than your favorite NFL team being shifted off of national TV for a more competitive matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers fans had to deal with a lot on Sunday in Week 16 of the season. For starters, the Steelers looked absolutely miserable in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was able to march up and down the field on the Steelers’ defense, while Pittsburgh’s offense labored on all fronts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A. J. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Tyler Lockett
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Cowboys#American Football#Tyreek Hill#Packers#The Minnesota Vikings#Buffalo Bills#The Atlanta Falcons#Detroit Lions
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ ‘aggressive’ request to Matt LaFleur

The Green Bay Packers held on late once again on Christmas Day to beat the Cleveland Browns, 24-22. The win improved the Packers’ record to 12-3, best in the NFL. However, things have got really close lately. The last two games saw the Packers almost blow double-digit second-half leads. They have been very aggressive early in games, but have struggled to put teams away.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Back in Playoff Position Following 20-Point Loss

The Ravens began the day outside the postseason picture looking in. Following a 20-point loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, they're back in playoff position – at least for now. If the season ended today, the Ravens (8-7) would hold the AFC's seventh and final playoff seed. However, the Miami...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
RNB Cincy 100.3

Jaylen ‘Penguin’ Waddle, Miami Dolphins’ Wide Receiver [Photos]

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphin’s Wide Receiver has made record history. Straight from Alabama, Waddle was a first-round pick (sixth overall) by the Dolphins in the 2021 NFL. Prior to beating the New Orleans saints, Waddle missed the Dolphins’ previous game due to COVID restrictions but then returned like a wrecking ball with 10 receptions for […]
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
NFL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
243K+
Followers
47K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy