Fantasy football: Adams, Diggs, Jefferson top Week 17 wide receiver rankings

CINCINNATI, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp and Tyreek Hill top my Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2021.

CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Lockett, A.J. Brown, Tee Higgins and Keenan Allen round out my Top 10 options for Week 17.

Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and K.J. Osborn are among my other favorite wide receivers to start in the final week of the fantasy football season.

Target players who have a good chance to score a touchdown and get a lot of looks from their respective quarterbacks when considering who to start at wide receiver.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Davante Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and my top fantasy football option in Week 17.

The Green Bay Packers star trails only Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp with 10.6 targets per game this season. He also leads all wide receivers in fantasy points per game over his last four appearances and scored in four of his last five starts.

Adams scored two touchdowns in a game for the third time this season in Week 16. This week, the Packers host the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 16 weeks. They also allowed the second-most receiving yards to the position.

Look for Adams to secure at least 12 catches for 120 yards. He also should get several chances to reach the end zone.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is my No. 2 option for Week 17. Diggs scored in each of his last two games. He tied a season high with 13 targets in two of his last three appearances.

This week, the Bills battle the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game and tied for allowing the third-most touchdown receptions and the fifth-most catches through 16 weeks.

They also just allowed 91 yards and a score from Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 16.

I expect Diggs to haul in at least 10 catches for 100 yards and a score.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals is my No. 9 wide receiver for Week 17. Higgins likely led many fantasy football teams to semifinal victories in Week 16, when he erupted for 194 yards and two scores on 12 catches against the Baltimore Ravens.

This week, the Bengals host the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs defense is hot as of late, but the Bengals enter this game off an impressive offensive showing.

I expect that success to continue when they play the Chiefs in this potential AFC North division-clinching game.

Look for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for at least 300 yards. Higgins, who totaled at least 100 receiving yards in four of his last five games, should bring in at least eight catches for 100 yards and get several chances to find the end zone.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is my No. 11 option this week. The Dolphins face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville. The Titans allowed the most catches and receiving yards and the second-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 16 weeks.

Waddle hauled in at least eight catches in five of his last six games. He totaled at least 90 yards in each of his last three appearances and scored in three of his last four games.

I expect Waddle to make at least eight catches for 70 yards and a score in Week 17.

LONGSHOTS

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is my No. 19 option for Week 17 and can be used as a WR2 in all leagues.

Smith totaled 80 yards and a score on five catches in Week 16. This week, the Eagles face the Washington Football Team. Washington allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 16 weeks.

Washington also just allowed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to total more 300 passing yards and four touchdowns in two quarters in Week 16.

I expect the Eagles to air it out in this matchup. Smith is a near lock for at least eight catches and should turn those grabs into more than 80 yards.

Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn could be a solid WR3 streamer in Week 17 if Adam Thielen is ruled out due to his ankle injury.

Osborn, my No. 22 play, caught a touchdown pass in three of his last four games. He caught five of seven targets for 68 yards and a score in Week 16. This week, the Vikings face the Pakcers in what I expect to be a shootout.

The Packers own a sold pass defense, but allowed quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Tyler Huntley and Justin Fields to throw two touchdown passes apiece in each of their last three games.

They also allowed at least two touchdown passes in each game since Week 11, including three from Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Nov. 21 to start the skid.

Look for Cousins to throw another trio of touchdowns in this matchup. Osborn will get several chances to secure one of those scores if Thielen doesn't play.

Week 17 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

2. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. ATL

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at GB

4. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at BAL

5. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN

6. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

7. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. DET

8. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans vs. MIA

9. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

10. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at TEN

12. Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYJ

13. Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals at DAL

14. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. HOU

16. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

17. Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams at BAL

18. D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. DET

19. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at WAS

20. Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders at IND

21. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at SEA

22. K.J. Osborne, Minnesota Vikings at GB

23. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAR

24. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills vs. ATL

25. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins at TEN

26. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

27. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. DEN

28. Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons at BUF

29. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. LVR

30. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at NO

31. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. NYG

32. Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. JAX

33. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team vs. PHI

34. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

35. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns at PIT

36. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. HOU

37. Zay Jones, Las Vegas Raiders at IND

38. Marquez Callaway, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

39. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams at BAL

40. Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE

41. Braxton Berrios, New York Jets vs. TB

42. Kadarius Toney, New York Giants at CHI

43. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN

44. A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals at DAL

45. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at LAC

46. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. LAR

47. Kendrick Bourne, New England Patriots vs. JAX

48. Breshad Perriman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYJ

49. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

50. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. ARI

