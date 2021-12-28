ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Wichita County urges extreme caution with fireworks

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hl2gr_0dXZryDd00

Wichita County authorities are urging extreme caution in popping fireworks over the New Year's weekend.

Sale of fireworks is legal this time of year, but the county has experienced serious wildfires in December because of unusually dry, warm and windy conditions.

"There are a lot of dry, cured fuels on the ground and in conjunction with the recent low humidity and high winds these conditions provide perfect conditions for large wildfires that can grow quickly and endanger lives and property in an instant," the county's emergency management office said in a press release Tuesday.

Even though sale of fireworks is legal, places where people can legally use them is limited.

"Fireworks can only be used outside of any incorporated city limits, on private property and with the land owner's consent. At no time can fireworks be set off from the public roadway," the county said in its release.

County Commissioner Barry Mahler said it's probably not a good idea to shoot fireworks this weekend because the National Weather Service has predicted a heightened risk of wildfires.

"These fire departments are worn out," Mahler said, referring to the wildfire that threatened rural communities in recent weeks.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Wichita County, TX
Wichita County, TX
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#City Limits
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Record News

Times Record News

309
Followers
393
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy