Denver extends face-covering order through early as omicron surges

Denver has extended its indoor mask order, the city announced Tuesday morning, as omicron surges through the metro area and the state.

Denver's order, which was initially set to expire next week, will now run through Feb. 3, the city's Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday morning.

Businesses in Denver can still apply to go mask-free if at least 95% of staff and patrons are fully vaccinated. The order was first instituted just before Thanksgiving, as hospitals in the metro and statewide were pushed to the limit of their capacity.

That wave had subsided steadily through much of December, and Denver's average positivity rate "dropped to below 5%," the city wrote in its announcement Tuesday. But the rapid emergence of omicron, the latest, highly transmissible variant, has reversed gains made in infection rates in short order.

"In November, Denver and much of the metro area took the necessary steps to curb the rising spread of COVID-19 and reduce the dangerous pressure on our hospital systems. Our efforts were not in vain," Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a statement. "As the Omicron variant continues to spread during this holiday season, and hospital capacity remains strained, we simply cannot afford to let up now."

Other counties in the area with mask orders — Boulder, Broomfield, Adams, Jefferson and Arapahoe — are also continuing their orders, according to the Denver health department and a news release from the Colorado Health Institute. Boulder has had a face-covering order for months; Broomfield's requirement applies only to city- and county-owned buildings; and Jefferson's order is pegged to certain pandemic metrics made far more difficult to achieve because of omicron.

Adams and Arapahoe counties, under the umbrella of the Tri-County Health Department, still have mask orders through next week or until ICU capacity increases, according to the agency's website.

With the exception of Boulder, whose order predated the rest of the area by nearly three months, those metro counties all moved in near-lockstep last month to institute face-covering orders. They had urged Gov. Jared Polis to mandate masks statewide, and when he refused, they did so together.

“Wearing masks indoors slows the spread of respiratory viruses,” Dawn Comstock, the executive director of Jefferson County Public Health, said in a statement. “Last month’s COVID-19 surge was reduced because people in our communities wore masks and got vaccinated, including booster doses. Continuing these strategies will save lives as we experience the rapid growth of the omicron variant as well as increasing influenza cases. We cannot become complacent.”