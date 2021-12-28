ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer Natural Resources completes $3 billion exit from Delaware Basin

By Adrian Hedden, Carlsbad Current-Argus
 1 day ago
A $3 billion sale of Pioneer Natural Resources’ assets in the Delaware Basin was completed last week and the company plans to focus its oil and gas operations to the east.

Pioneer announced the sale to Continental Resources in November, seeking to divest from the Delaware – a sub-basin that spans southeast New Mexico and West Texas on the western side of the larger Permian Basin – in favor of developing operations in the Permian’s eastern Midland sub-Basin.

Pioneer Chief Executive Officer Scott Sheffield said the deal would allow Pioneer to refocus its resources in the Midland area where he said the company is the largest acreage holder.

The sale included about 92,000 acres with an estimated production of about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and 35,000 barrels of oil per day.

“This transaction returns Pioneer to being 100% focused on its high-margin, high-return Midland Basin assets, where we have the largest acreage position and drilling inventory,” Sheffield said. “Proceeds from this divestment will be used to further strengthen Pioneer’s balance sheet, improving our already strong leverage metrics.”

Continental CEO Bill Berry said the purchase will mark the company’s entrance into the Permian Basin region, complimenting assets held in the Bakken region in North Dakota, along with the Powder River Basin in Colorado and operations in Oklahoma.

"Continental's foundation has always been built upon a strong geology-led corporate strategy,” Berry said. “This continues today and has directly led us to our new strategic position in the Permian Basin.”

Following the sale, Continental expected the assets to $750 million in annual cashflow from operations as 98 percent of the lands were in operations.

In total, the assets include more than 1,000 locations in the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations along with others in the Northern Delaware Basin, including water management infrastructure.

“These Permian assets contain the key strategic components common to all of our assets with significant untapped potential to enhance performance through optimized density development, wellbore placement, operational efficiencies and further exploration," said Continental Chief Operating Officer Jack Stark.

Oil prices dip as production meets demand. Discoveries down in 2021

Large deals like the Pioneer sale were frequent this year as oil production resumed on increased demand.

The U.S. and world saw economic recovery from the COVID-19 health crisis that began last year, with vaccines becoming available and business and travel restrictions lifted.

The recovered demand spiked oil prices above pre-pandemic levels in the $60 to $65 range, with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange reporting domestic oil was trading at about $76 per barrel on Tuesday.

That price marked a slight decline from a peak of about $85 per barrel in November, as production grew to meet the renewed demand and President Joe Biden announced the federal government would release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat rising energy prices.

The improved price market, even with the recent dip, brought on growth in extraction operations throughout the Permian Basin and the two states that share it: Texas and New Mexico.

On Friday, the latest report from Baker Hughes showed New Mexico added four rigs in the last week for its highest rig count all year at 93 active oil and gas rigs – up by 28 from a total of 65 rigs a year prior.

Texas also added four rigs for a total of 279, and the Permian Basin was up six rigs for a total of 294, an increase of 121 rigs from last year’s total of 173.

But analysts warned that 2021 saw a dramatic decrease in new oil and gas assets worldwide with Rystad Energy reporting this year saw the lowest discovered volume in 75 years.

By the end of November, about 4.7 billion barrels were found this year, the report read, compared with 12.5 billion last year.

Palzor Shenga, president of upstream research at Rystad said the cumulative decline pointed to less large individual discoveries of hydrocarbons.

Seven new discoveries were announced last month with the year’s average monthly volume calculated at 424 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

The year’s largest discovery was made by Russian group Lukoil’s Yoti West at a location off the coast of Mexico believed to hold about 75 million boe.

“Although some of the highly ranked prospects are scheduled to be drilled before the end of the year, even a substantial discovery may not be able to contribute towards 2021 discovered volumes as these wells may not be completed in this calendar year,” Shenga said.

“Therefore, the cumulative discovered volume for 2021 is on course to be its lowest in decades.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-618-7631, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
irei.com

Earthstone Energy grows presence in New Mexico’s Delaware Basin

Earthstone Energy has agreed to acquire the assets of privately held Chisholm Energy Holdings for $604 million. Located in the northern Delaware Basin of New Mexico, Chisholm is majority owned by Warburg Pincus and its affiliates. Chisholm is currently operating a two-rig drilling program, which Earthstone plans to maintain, in addition to the two rigs Earthstone is running in the Midland Basin.
DELAWARE STATE
offshore-technology.com

Earthstone to acquire Chisholm Energy’s Delaware basin assets for $604m

Earthstone Energy has agreed to acquire the Delaware basin assets in the US from oil and gas firm Chisholm Energy in a cash-and-stock deal worth approximately $604m. Chisholm’s assets are located in the northern Delaware basin of New Mexico. The assets have a current net production of approximately 13,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
DELAWARE STATE
rigzone.com

Bakken, Permian Push U.S. To Record Gas Flaring Lows

Onshore gas flaring in the U.S. nosedived in the third quarter of 2021, falling to its lowest level since at least 2012. Onshore gas flaring in the U.S. nosedived in the third quarter of 2021, falling to its lowest level since at least 2012, Rystad Energy stated. Flaring activity reached...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Headwater Exploration: An Old Rig Rat Goes North

Headwater is developing a premium resource in the Marten Hills area of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. It takes a lot to get me out of my comfort zone, temperature-wise. I first moved to Scotland in the early 90s. While I loved that assignment, it was too cold for a Mississippi lad. I thawed out in Texas for a decade or so, and then moved south - way south, to Rio de Janeiro and spent almost five blissful years basking in the sun. I next took a training assignment that took me to the four corners of the Earth with two international trips a month. I put my foot down when my boss asked me to go to Russia in January and we settled on April. Late April. It was still chilly, but at least the Volga had thawed. I finished out my career in Malaysia, nearly smack-dab on the equator, and was happy as a clam. So it takes a lot for this old rig rat to look northward.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Golden Independence Completes PEA for near Surface Resource at the Independence Project, Nevada

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) is pleased to announce the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Company's flagship Independence Project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
Reuters

Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude ending the session near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. Brent crude settled up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Oil Tycoon Creating An Energy Institute For The Next Generation

Oil and gas industry tycoon Harold Hamm has a dream. In that dream, the Harold Hamm Foundation and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR), donate $50 million to Oklahoma State University to create the Hamm Institute for American Energy. Only it’s not a dream. Hamm and Continental will indeed have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

United Oil and Gas provides update on Egyptian drilling campaign

Investing.com – United Oil & Gas (LON:UOGU) has today provided an update on the drilling of the Al Jahraa-13 development well in the Abu Sennan licence onshore Egypt. United holds a 22% working interest in the licence, which is operated by Kuwait Energy Egypt. The AIM-listed company said the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware Basin#Oil Wells#Continental Resources#Permian#Wolfcamp
rigzone.com

North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week

The region's total rig count now stands at 719. North America dropped 27 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on December 23. The region’s total rig count now stands at 719, comprising 586 rigs from the United States and 133...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

APA Corp Up 6% On Recovery Of Nearly $900m in Backlogged Costs

Investing.com — Houston-based oil and gas firm APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) shares have risen 6% on the back of news that APA-Sinopec — its joint venture with Chinese partner Sinopec — will recover nearly $900 million in backlogged costs under a new drilling contract with Egypt. The North...
STOCKS
Reuters

BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 mln deal

Dec 20 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) will acquire the remaining stake in its U.S. pipelines partnership BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP.N) that it doesn't already own in a more than $700 million deal, as the energy giant looks to simplify its structure. The company said on Monday BP Midstream unitholders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Canadian Natural Resources: Why I Invested

Canadian Natural Resources pays an appealing 4.4% dividend and has sustained an even more appealing 20% dividend growth rate, but that never would be enough to decide to invest. My investment terrain is primarily in energy and in REITs. Keeping it confined lets me aspire to know enough to make...
MARKETS
