Middletown, RI

The latest supply chain issue may affect your New Year's Eve toasts

By Bethany Brunelle-Raja, Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bix1C_0dXZrk6h00

MIDDLETOWN — For many, ringing in the new year with a kiss and a sip of champagne or sparkling wine is a tradition.

Some of the best champagne with which to toast, according to Jason Gold, co-owner of Gold's Wine and Spirits in Middletown, are Dom Perignon and Warren Perrier.

"Unfortunately, you can't get any of them because of supply chain issues," said Gold said.

The top three wines this year are Justin, which is a cabernet, Ron Bauer Chardonnay, and Famous Cabernet.

Gold said the supply chain issues have made business difficult because people want these items, but they're not able to get them in at times.

"We've done the best job that we can with it, and it's making them really move to other brands," he said.

Instead of the old standards, Gold said his customers are turning to more American wines, such as Schramsberg, and proseccos instead of French champagne.

Despite the difficulties, Gold said business has been way up. "We're doing great. A lot more people are staying home and drinking," he said.

Watch what you eat:She ate a poisonous mushroom from her yard. Doctors at Newport Hospital saved her life.

Still, the problem of getting certain brands and projects isn't a local one.

In mid-December, USA Today reported the nation is in the early stages of a champagne shortage that is expected to last several years, citing Wine Enthusiast. The demand of champagne is also up 20%.

Drizly, North America's largest alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, surveyed 500 alcohol retailers and found 80% said they were at least slightly concerned about the champagne supply running short.

Even with the shortages, Liz Paquette, Drizly head of consumer insights, said champagne and prosecco continue to be the top-selling sparkling wines with 63% and 18% of market share, respectively.

“With demand holding strong for champagne and prosecco, we aren’t seeing signs that consumers are seeking alternatives just yet on Drizly but can anticipate impacts due to the supply chain strains as we get deeper into the holiday season,” Paquette said.

USA Today's Kelly Tyko and Naomi Ludlow contributed to this report.

