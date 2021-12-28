ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

9-Year-Old Girl Dies In Toms River Crash: Report

By Jon Craig, Cecilia Levine
 1 day ago
Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop

UPDATED: A 9-year-old girl died in a crash Tuesday morning in Toms River, The Lakewood Scoop reports.

Leah Gross died when the minivan she was riding in veered off the roadway and struck a tree head-on at North Bay and Whitty Road at 9:16 a.m., the outlet said.

She was taken by Hatzolah to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where she was pronounced dead, according to Matzav.com.

The initial investigation found that Baila Gross, 38, of Lakewood, was travelling east on Whitty Road when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of North Bay Avenue, Toms River police said.

Gross continued through the intersection and collided head-on into a tree, police said.

There was no indication of driver impairment, and all four occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision, police said.

Comments

unclegator
1d ago

such a shame bet the driver was too busy on their phone nobody will get in trouble though prosecuters and town officials are on the take

Mike Litterio
21h ago

rest in peace little one, Hope they do a thorough investigation and check the cell phone records of the driver, not that it's going to matter, they know how to put a spin on things

Racheal Marie
23h ago

So sad. My heart breaks for that poor little girls family. By the sounds of it, I'm sure she was on her phone if there was no other impairment. I hope that senseless mistake haunts her forever if she was really on her phone. Rest in peace sweet angel. 🙏🏻

