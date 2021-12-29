Parking Dispute Between Neighbors at Lothian Trailer Park Leads to Handgun, Assault Related Arrest

.

A parking dispute between neighbors at a trailer park in Lothian has lead to the arrest of one man on handgun and assault related charges.

On December 27, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the Adventure Bound Campground located at 5381 Sands Road for a reported assault. The 54-year-old male victim told officers he was engaged in a dispute over a parking space with a neighboring trailer occupant. The dispute escalated and the suspect punched the victim in the face.





Both parties then retreated to their respective trailers.







Later, the victim and a 59-year-old female got out of their trailer and observed the suspect pointing a handgun toward them. The victims went back into the trailer and called the police.





Officers seized a 9mm Springfield Armory XD handgun from the suspect who was arrested, charged accordingly and identified as:



Walter Stephen Starke

69-year-old

Lothian, Maryland