Lothian, MD

Parking Dispute Between Neighbors at Lothian Trailer Park Leads to Handgun, Assault Related Arrest

 9 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCosD_0dXZrVog00
.

A parking dispute between neighbors at a trailer park in Lothian has lead to the arrest of one man on handgun and assault related charges.

On December 27, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the Adventure Bound Campground located at 5381 Sands Road for a reported assault. The 54-year-old male victim told officers he was engaged in a dispute over a parking space with a neighboring trailer occupant. The dispute escalated and the suspect punched the victim in the face.


Both parties then retreated to their respective trailers.



Later, the victim and a 59-year-old female got out of their trailer and observed the suspect pointing a handgun toward them. The victims went back into the trailer and called the police.


Officers seized a 9mm Springfield Armory XD handgun from the suspect who was arrested, charged accordingly and identified as:

Walter Stephen Starke
69-year-old
Lothian, Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kFIp_0dXZrVog00
.

Annapolis, MD
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

