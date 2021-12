The idea behind active aerodynamics when speaking about a car's rear wing is relatively simple. At speed, one can reduce the angle of a spoiler or wing to improve efficiency as the car cuts through the air, and when braking, the spoiler or wing can get a more aggressive angle to more easily slow the car. This sort of thing has been seen on everything from the mighty Bugatti Chiron to the humble Audi TT, but only the likes of Koenigsegg with its One:1 and Jesko Absolut or McLaren with its Senna have made the suspended active wing popular. The new 911 GT3 gets a manually adjustable top-mounted wing, but its more extreme RS sibling needed something more akin to what you see on a supercar. Why? Allow us to explain.

