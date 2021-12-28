ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesex County, NJ

NJ Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $2M

By Jon Craig
 1 day ago
A New Jersey Powerball player has won $2 million, state Lottery officials said.

There also were five Powerball players who won $50,000 or more in Monday's drawing.

One NJ Powerball ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn to win the $1 million second-tier prize.

That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $2 million.

The ticket was sold at Little Store, 1503-1507 Clinton Avenue, South Plainfield in Middlesex County.

In addition, five tickets sold matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Warren County ($100,000): Skoogy’s Deli, 110 Greenwich St., Belvidere;
  • Bergen County ($50,000): 7-Eleven #11432, 280 Main St., New Milford;
  • Middlesex County ( $50,000): Krauszer’s #465, 1825 Route 130 and Southwood Ave., North Brunswick;
  • Mercer County ($50,000) : Griffin’s Deli, 3 Buttonwood Drive, Ewing; and,
  • Union County ($50,000): Basic Food Mart, 498 Chestnut St., Union.

The winning numbers for the Monday, Dec. 27, drawing were: 36, 38, 45, 62, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 19. The Power Play was 2X .

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday drawing were: 06, 11, 23, 24 and 40 . The red Double Play Power Ball number was 09.

The Powerball jackpot now rolls to $441 million for the next drawing on Wednesday,

