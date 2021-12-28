ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian Township looks to cull about 200 deer as part of deer management program

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
 1 day ago
MERIDIAN TWP. — Meridian Township police plan to conduct a deer cull Jan. 1 to Feb. 28 with the goal to cull about 200 deer.

The cull is part of the township’s deer management program and will take place in select township parks, land preserves and on private property with consent, according to a township press release.

“This program is done in an effort to protect our community members from injury and property damage resulting from car/deer traffic crashes,” Meridian Township Police Chief Ken Plaga said. “Our community has a number of hotspots in this regard. We anticipate that a targeted culling of herds along these areas will greatly reduce the danger of injury to people in our community and costs resulting from property damage due to these crashes.”

Police will use firearms for the deer cull during evening and overnight hours when parks are closed. Parks will remain open from dawn to dusk. Sites are pre-selected due to their suitability for a safe and controlled deer herd culling, according to the press release.

This plan was developed in response to continued complaints from residents to reduce deer-related incidents as well as to support biological diversity in natural areas. The deer will be processed and venison donated to local food banks.

The Meridian Township deer management program was developed in 2011 to reduce the overpopulation of deer within the township and has been conducted annually since, according to the program’s website.

The program's 2020 volunteer archery harvest and an early 2021 Meridian Township police cull harvested 326 deer. With help from nonprofit Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger the township donated 6,334 pounds of venison to 14 local food banks and 75 families in need, according to the website.

East Lansing will close city parks intermittently this winter for a second year of deer removal between Jan. 3 and March 31.

People can contact Meridian Township Police at 517-853-4800 to learn more about the local deer cull. People can find out more about the township’s deer management program on its website.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

