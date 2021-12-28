ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

2022 Charleston Wedding Expo details unveiled

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aTv1c_0dXZo32W00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center have released details for the 2022 Charleston Wedding Expo.

They say the event will be the “ultimate one-stop-shop,” for wedding planning. Guests will have a chance to talk to wedding professionals about weddings of all sizes.

What to do with your unwanted Christmas tree

There will also be a VIP “Celebration of Love” bridal fashion show and brunch to talk about trends for bridal parties, the press release says.

They say that the door prizes that will be given throughout the event are valued at $100 each.

The event will take place on Jan. 9, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charleston Convention Center.

General Admission Entry tickets is $10 per person day of the event.

Tickets for the VIP bridal fashion show, brunch and 30-minute early access to the vendor floor are available now through the Charleston Convention Center’s website .

The VIP “Celebration of Love” bridal fashion show and brunch is presented by BRAVO Live, DJ.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West End of Huntington to get new senior and wellness center

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington City Council has approved a new senior center in Huntington’s West End. Senior citizens in the area say they’re excited about the project, and the location is convenient for many on this side of town. “We need it tremendously,” says Brenda Spangler. Spangler lives in Madison Manor, a senior […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
Charleston, WV
Government
WOWK 13 News

Lesbian West Virginia National Guard member sues for discrimination

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Fairness West Virginia reports that Technical Sergeant Kristin Kingery has filed a lawsuit alleging ongoing discrimination based on her sexual orientation and gender expression in the Air National Guard. According to the complaint filed, Kingery was allegedly told by supervisors that her career would “suffer” unless she began wearing makeup and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planning#Bravo#Dj#Vip#Bravo Live#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Tire Disposal fire continues to burn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A fire that started on Christmas Day continues to burn in Nicholas County. The fire began around 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25 at West Virginia Tire Disposal in Summersville. Officials told 13 News on Saturday that every fire department in Nicholas County responded to the call. Tuesday dozens of firefighters […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Get a jump on your NYE resolution with these top picks

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As New Year’s Eve approaches with 2022 in its wake, you might already be thinking about your New Year’s resolutions. Start your new year off right by spending some time picking out a meaningful resolution. There’s no need to wait for January 1 to start your […]
LIFESTYLE
WOWK 13 News

First case of Omicron variant found in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been reported in Kanawha County, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials confirmed on Monday. Dr. Sherri Young tells 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis that the Omicron case was reported in a young male, but the health department is not releasing his exact […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former West Virginia State Senator Sue Cline dies at 75

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin (D-Greenbrier) shared in a press release on Wednesday that former Republican West Virginia senator Sue Cline has died. Officials say she was 75 years old. “I was heartbroken to learn of the death of our former colleague, Senator Sue Cline, this morning,” said Baldwin. “On behalf of our […]
POLITICS
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development offers first-time homebuyer loans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Wednesday, the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development Office (MOECD) announced that Home Blend Loans will be available for first-time homebuyers. Applicants must be credit-ready at the time of application, and down payment and closing cost assistance are also offered as part of this program. “The Home Blend Loans offered through […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle house fire in South Charleston

UPDATE (11:18 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29): A family is displaced after a fire destroyed their home on Wednesday morning. A call came into 911 just before 9:30 a.m., and when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. An elderly couple lived at this home. The wife is fine, but her husband was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy