2022 Charleston Wedding Expo details unveiled

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center have released details for the 2022 Charleston Wedding Expo.

They say the event will be the “ultimate one-stop-shop,” for wedding planning. Guests will have a chance to talk to wedding professionals about weddings of all sizes.

There will also be a VIP “Celebration of Love” bridal fashion show and brunch to talk about trends for bridal parties, the press release says.

They say that the door prizes that will be given throughout the event are valued at $100 each.

The event will take place on Jan. 9, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charleston Convention Center.

General Admission Entry tickets is $10 per person day of the event.

Tickets for the VIP bridal fashion show, brunch and 30-minute early access to the vendor floor are available now through the Charleston Convention Center’s website .

The VIP “Celebration of Love” bridal fashion show and brunch is presented by BRAVO Live, DJ.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.