Ben Simmons is a top five pivotal player this NBA season

Ben Simmons has been linked with an exit from the Philadelphia 76ers all season, with most people viewing Ben Simmons getting traded as only a matter of time. There are plenty of potential destinations for a player like Simmons, as he is a high-level facilitator and defender. It seems as...
On this episode of the Sixer Sense Podcast, we welcome Matty Breisch from Section 215 to talk about the latest topics related top the Sixers. We jump right into the latest games played by the 76ers. The podcast opens up with the embarrassing loss at home versus the Miami Heat....
The Sixers celebrated Christmas last night with a rousing win at Washington. But the ongoing real story is the behind-the-scenes movement and buzz about crybaby Ben Simmons. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski joined ESPN’s Christmas Day and pointed to an emerging “team to watch” in the Simmons sweepstakes:
Russell Westbrook has been in the limelight for quite a while now, not for all good reasons. The Lakers point guard has been the first choice of trade for the franchise. Westbrook is the culprit of many blasting moments as well as some of the disappointing ones in the history of NBA.
The Indiana Pacers are one of the few teams that sound like they are ready to make some moves at the NBA trade deadline. For a while, there have been people saying that the Pacers needed to shake up their roster and it sounds as if they are finally ready to do so.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly a team to watch as the Philadelphia 76ers field trades for Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons is yet to appear in a game for the Philadelphia 76ers this season and it appears that a trade may finally be on the horizon. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned that the Cleveland Cavaliers could be team in the mix for land the former number one overall pick.
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be one of the surprises in the NBA this season. They are currently 20-13 and right in the mix in the Eastern Conference. This is a team that knows its identity and is playing well on both ends of the floor. Could they be in play for one of the biggest names on the trading block?
Shams Charania talks about the Cavs’ accelerated rebuild, whether the market for Ben Simmons has been warmed up, other trade interests of the Cavs including Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley’s impressive rookie campaign to this point and more.
As we close out the year 2021 and all that’s been going on in the country and the world, one pressing issue remains for the Sixers and the city of Philadelphia. Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, and it’s time to let it go.
Through 33 games, the Philadelphia 76ers sit at 17-16, one game over .500. If they want to have any chance at a playoff run this season, they’re going to have to bite the bullet and trade Ben Simmons. What was once a promising core of Ben Simmons, Jimmy Butler,...
The Ben Simmons trade saga has continued to drag on for far longer than anyone has hoped, and many are counting the days until it’s over. The Sixers have done an excellent job not allowing it to be a distraction so far, but the fact of the matter is they will not be a complete team until a trade is completed.
COVID-19 is ravaging the NBA with over 100 players entering the league's health and safety protocols this season. As a result, Fantasy Basketball rosters are becoming increasingly difficult to navigate with more players out than there are IR spots on your roster. Before we discuss how to handle those IR...
Michael Jordan is without a doubt, one of the wealthiest players in NBA history. Jordan was the most lucrative star for the NBA during their biggest period of growth. MJ was money and earned himself and his associates a lot of it during his career. But Jordan has shown that money is not the most important thing to him many times before.
Former NBA star Jalen Rose and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim are reportedly divorcing after three years of marriage. Fans want to know how many kids Jalen Rose has and whether he shares any with Querim. Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994 to 2007 before transitioning...
ESPN personalities Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim are ending their marriage after three years. "After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways," Rose, a former NBA player and current ESPN analyst, wrote on his Instagram Story, Wednesday. "We both agree...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
Comments / 0