Bad Bunny plays matchmaker for Homer and Marge Simpson in new “Te Deseo lo Mejor” video

By Rebecah Jacobs
 1 day ago

After living out his dreams of fighting in the WWE, Bad Bunny is crossing another experience off of his bucket list: seeing the yellow, animated version of himself in a skit alongside the iconic characters from The Simpsons .

The most streamed artist of 2021 took to Instagram last week to announce a special surprise for fans in honor of the one-year anniversary of his latest album, El Último Tour Del Mundo , and the three-year anniversary of his debut album, X 100pre .

While some listeners were hoping this meant Bad Bunny--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio --was dropping another project, it looks like we’ll have to wait until 2022 for that. Still, the surprise was worth the wait as he released a new music video for a EUTDM favorite: “Te Deseo Lo Mejor.”

The animated video follows Benito among the cast of The Simpsons , of course, playing himself. During his stay in the famous city of Springfield, the Puerto Rican superstar rekindles Homer and Marge’s relationship after the couple gets into a fight over just how much the donut-loving dad uses social media.

In the end, all their relationship needs is a little TLC, which Bad Bunny assists with by pulling the couple onstage during one of his concerts . Plus, he smashes Homer’s phone into oblivion, which is the the ultimate symbol of their relationship restarting for the better.

Bad Bunny just finished two historic, sold out two shows at Puerto Rico’s historic Hiram Bithorn, where tens of thousands of fans got to see the reggaetonero perform alongside guests like J Balvin , Jhay Cortez , Sech , and more.

Now, the musician is gearing up to go on his first tour in two years : El Último Tour Del Mundo . The North American voyage kicks off in Denver, CO on February 8 before wrapping things up in Miami, FL on April 3.


