IRS: Stolen property must be reported as income on taxes

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WPDE) — Stolen anything lately?. The Internal Revenue Service is telling taxpayers to report anything stolen this year as income on your tax return...unless you return it. A photo circulating online has others wondering if it's fake. Well, believe it. The rule is real...

