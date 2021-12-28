Woman slashed while walking with her kids on Brooklyn street
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man slashed a woman in an apparent random attack as she walked with her children on a Brooklyn street on Sunday, police said.
The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who was captured on surveilllance video at a nearby subway station, on Tuesday. Police said he approached the 41-year-old victim and her two kids in the vicinity of 45th Street and Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park around 6:25 p.m., pulled out a knife and slashed the woman in the stomach.
The suspect fled south on Seventh Avenue. No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday afternoon.
The woman received medical care at a hospital, police said.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0