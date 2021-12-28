ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman slashed while walking with her kids on Brooklyn street

By Lauren Cook
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIVFw_0dXZmEaq00

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man slashed a woman in an apparent random attack as she walked with her children on a Brooklyn street on Sunday, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who was captured on surveilllance video at a nearby subway station, on Tuesday. Police said he approached the 41-year-old victim and her two kids in the vicinity of 45th Street and Eighth Avenue in Sunset Park around 6:25 p.m., pulled out a knife and slashed the woman in the stomach.

The suspect fled south on Seventh Avenue. No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday afternoon.

The woman received medical care at a hospital, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

2 teens wounded in Bronx double shooting: NYPD

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — Two teenagers were shot and hospitalized when gunfire erupted on a Bronx street Tuesday night, according to the NYPD. Police said the shots rang out just after 9:30 p.m. on Castle Hill Avenue, near the corner of Randall Avenue, in the Castle Hill section of the borough. The first victim, 19, […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Man, 25, killed in Queens double shooting: NYPD

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — One man was fatally shot and another was wounded when gunfire rang out at a row of shops in Queens on Monday night, according to the NYPD. Police said officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of an assault at 94-01 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights. Google Maps shows […]
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Subway#Smartphone App#Crime Stoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Robber drags 85-year-old woman from Bronx elevator

SOUTH BRONX — A robber dragged an 85-year-old woman from a Bronx elevator, pulling hard enough that the woman slammed into a wall before she fell to the ground, video shows. The attacker grabbed the woman’s purse inside of a residential building near East 149th Street and Morris Avenue on Sunday afternoon, police said. The woman […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Thousands of NYPD, FDNY members out sick as COVID cases soar

NEW YORK — The latest wave of COVID-19 cases moved fast through the New York City area and hit the city’s workforce hard. Thousands of NYPD officers have called out sick due to COVID. Acting Chief of Department David Barrere told PIX11 News on Wednesday the NYPD was making adjustments as the sick calls rolled […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Video: Man slashes woman repeatedly in face, hands in Bronx hallway

TREMONT, the Bronx — A man was caught on video attacking a woman in a Bronx apartment building, slashing her repeatedly during an argument, according to police. The NYPD said it happened just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 23 in the hallway of a residential building on East 180th Street, near Washington Avenue, in the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Woman hit in face with metal trash can inside Bronx store: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A woman suffered serious injuries to her face when someone threw a metal garbage can at her inside a Bronx store earlier this month, police said. The NYPD on Monday released surveillance images of three individuals wanted in connection with the attack.  According to police, the 42-year-old victim was inside […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

3 seriously injured in Upper West Side high-rise fire: FDNY

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Six people were hurt when flames broke out in an Upper West Side high-rise building early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY. Fire officials said call came in around 6:15 a.m. for a fire in the trash compactor on the 10th floor of an apartment building on West 90th Street, […]
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
PIX11

74-year-old Brooklyn woman missing since mid-December: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Brooklyn woman who has been missing for over a week, according to the NYPD. Police said Nidia Bobe was reported missing on Sunday, but was last seen at her Williamsburg home on the afternoon of Dec. 18. Bobe resides in an apartment building on Wythe Avenue, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy