ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft order entering Week 17: Jaguars, Lions competing for No. 1 pick

By John Buhler
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions are among the worst teams in the league, eagerly anticipating the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. For bottom-feeding teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions, at least they have the 2022 NFL Draft to look forward to. Jacksonville and Detroit are...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
NFL
On3.com

Pete Carroll addresses job security with Seahawks after second consecutive loss

Pete Carroll’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks has reached the highest of highs, but in 2021, things have taken a turn for the worst. Carroll, 70, took over as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2010, inheriting a team that had gone 9-23 in the past two seasons combined, and he turned it around to the tune of a 7-9 season his first year at the helm. A mere three years later, Carrol led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl victory, and he nearly repeated the impressive feat in 2014, winning the NFC again but falling just short of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He’s amassed a 191-117 record in 12 years with the Seahawks, but Seattle’s 5-10 record — which featured back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams last week and to the Chicago Bears on Sunday — will be the worst of his tenure. But Carroll is far from worried about his job security.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Lions Announce New Decision On QB Jared Goff

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions had to start Tim Boyle at quarterback. That’s because Jared Goff recently tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately for the Lions, Goff’s absence wasn’t an extended one. On Monday, the team announced that he has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Goff...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Nfl Playoffs#Jaguars#Jets#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Seattle Seahawks#New York Giants#Washington Football Team#Minnesota Vikings#Las Vegas Raiders#Los Angeles Chargers
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
FanSided

Lions could potentially make shocking QB decision for 2022

Most fans expected the Detroit Lions to draft a quarterback this offseason but head coach Dan Campbell might have other plans. Last offseason, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round picks. The main commodity of the trade for Detroit was the draft capital that will be used to rebuild a (possibly intentionally) depleted roster.
NFL
MLive.com

Matthew Stafford out, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes in for Detroit Lions in one of the biggest Michigan sports stories of 2021

ALLEN PARK -- Just 23 days into the year, at precisely 6:09 p.m., the earth shook in Lions Nation. Matthew Stafford, the best quarterback in the modern history of the franchise, a former No. 1 overall pick who won more games in this town than any other signal-caller -- and, yes, lost more games than anyone else too -- had requested a trade out of Detroit.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Seahawks star has message for ownership

The Seattle Seahawks are having their worst season in over a decade, and one of their former stars wants to do something about it. Retired former Pro Bowl safety Kam Chancellor tweeted a message this week for ownership amid the Seahawks’ uncharacteristic struggles. “Me and [Seahawks chair] Jody Allen...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

210K+
Followers
398K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy