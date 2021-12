The Giants hit the road for the final time this season when they travel to Chicago to take on the Bears at Soldier Field. The Giants split the season series with the Eagles last week when they lost to ther division rivals, 34-10, at Lincoln Financial Field. The defense held Philadelphia's No. 1 rushing attack to just 130 yards, while Jalen Hurts was limited to under 200 passing yards. But the Big Blue offense struggled to move the ball, scoring just three points until the end of the fourth quarter.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO