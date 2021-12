TRENTON – One lucky ticket matched all six numbers drawn for the Monday, December 27, Pick-6 drawing winning the $3.8 million annuity jackpot. The cash value of the ticket is more than $3 million. The winning ticket was sold at Acme #2914, 4400 South Broad St., Yardville in Mercer County. The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling that winning ticket.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO