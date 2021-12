It’s that time of the week: NFL Power Rankings. The (4-11) New York Giants lost their fourth straight game on Sunday after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-10. The media bashing is in full effect now, with NFL.com noting that the Giants “have reached the stage of a bad season when hope ceases to exist.” We thought we might have somewhat of a spark by starting Jake Fromm, but he was pulled in the third quarter after throwing for just 25 yards and an interception.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO